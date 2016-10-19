Individuals recognized for service

State Rep. Steven Arndt, R-Port Clinton, presented seven individuals with certificates of recognition from the State of Ohio House of Representatives.

“Volunteers and support people for Wraparound got recognized for their endless dedication to the families that they serve in Erie County,” said Cindy Franchetti, the organizer for the event on Wednesday.

Wraparound is a program that helps families in Erie County with children age 0-24 with complex needs and issues. Officials come up with individualized plans to assist these families facing particular ongoing challenges.

According to Franchetti, the program is a “very complex process in order to give families the help they need in a meaningful way.”