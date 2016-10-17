Kids program offered at the Sandusky Library

SANDUSKY — Do you have what it takes to be an undercover detective? Every month the Sandusky Library offers children between the ages of 6-12 a chance to solve mysteries. Each month there is a new kind of mystery to solve, from cracking codes to identifying dinosaur bones. This program allows children to have fun after school while thinking creatively. Emily Kimball, the children services manager, will host the next Undercover Adventure on Nov. 21 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.