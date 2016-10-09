School Menus

MONDAY — Grilled cheese, tomato soup or salad, fresh fruit.
TUESDAY — Chicken parmesan, spaghetti w/marinara, roll, vegetables or salad, fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY — Meatball and marinara sub sandwich, potato rounds or salad, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Chicken bowl- popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy and cheese, salad, fresh fruit.
FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, salad, fresh fruit.
OAK HARBOR
MONDAY — No school.
TUESDAY — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, peaches.
WEDNESDAY — Strawberry/blueberry mini pancakes, sausage link, tater tots.
THURSDAY — Nachos w/meat and cheese, refried beans, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY — Pizza, salad, side kick.
PORT CLINTON
MONDAY — Hamburger/cheese, baked beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY — Walking taco w/meat and cheese, corn, taco lettuce, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY — Funnel cake or pancakes, hash browns, sausage link.
THURSDAY — Baked chicken, mashed potato and gravy, roll, peaches.
FRIDAY — Bosco breadsticks w/sauce, green beans, pears.
SANDUSKY
MONDAY — Bosco sticks w/sauce, cooked carrots, fresh fruit.
TUESDAY — Hamburger w/lettuce, tomato, baked beans, fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY — Chicken tenders w/sauce, potato wedges, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Try it Thursday, vegetable, fresh fruit.
FRIDAY — Pizza, broccoli and dip, cookie, fresh fruit.
SCCS
MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, sweet potatoes, pears, nutrition bar.
TUESDAY — Corn dog, baked beans, broccoli, apple.
WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork on bun, redskin potatoes, cooked carrots, peaches.
THURSDAY — Hamburger w/cheese, pickles, french fries, cherries and pears.
FRIDAY — Cheese ravioli, salad, corn, mandarin oranges, bread stick.
PERKINS
MONDAY — Chicken fingers, soft pretzel, celery, pears.
TUESDAY — Flat garlic bread w/marinara sauce, carrots and ranch, oranges.
WEDNESDAY — Hot dog/coney bun, broccoli, baked beans, frozen ice cup.
THURSDAY — Ham/bun, tomatoes and peppers, apple, chocolate chip cookie.
FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, green beans, applesauce.
HURON
MONDAY — Mac and cheese, peas, roll, fruit cocktail.
TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs, onion rings, crackers, sherbet cup.
WEDNESDAY — Pepperoni pizza, salad, peaches and pears.
THURSDAY — Chicken sticks, mashed potatoes, roll, melon.
FRIDAY — Cheeseburger, vegetables and dip, chocolate chip cookie, berries.
BELLEVUE
MONDAY — Lasagna, california blend vegetables, salad, juice, garlic toast.
TUESDAY — Cheese breadstick w/marinara sauce, tomatoes, green beans, apple.
WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, peas, bananas, roll.
THURSDAY — Beef taco, fiesta beans, celery, grapes, cookie.
FRIDAY — Hamburger, pickles, french fries, carrots, fruit cup.
CLYDE
MONDAY — Chicken fries, cheese potatoes, pineapple, breadstick.
TUESDAY — Meat and cheese nachos, refried beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY — Hamburger/cheeseburger, pickles, french fries, peaches.
THURSDAY — Popcorn chicken or General Tso, brown rice, stir-fry vegetables, strawberries, fortune cookie.
FRIDAY — Pepperoni pizza, salad, pears.