School Menus

MONDAY — Grilled cheese, tomato soup or salad, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Chicken parmesan, spaghetti w/marinara, roll, vegetables or salad, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Meatball and marinara sub sandwich, potato rounds or salad, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Chicken bowl- popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy and cheese, salad, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, salad, fresh fruit.

OAK HARBOR

MONDAY — No school.

TUESDAY — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, peaches.

WEDNESDAY — Strawberry/blueberry mini pancakes, sausage link, tater tots.

THURSDAY — Nachos w/meat and cheese, refried beans, mandarin oranges.

FRIDAY — Pizza, salad, side kick.

PORT CLINTON

MONDAY — Hamburger/cheese, baked beans, applesauce.

TUESDAY — Walking taco w/meat and cheese, corn, taco lettuce, pineapple.

WEDNESDAY — Funnel cake or pancakes, hash browns, sausage link.

THURSDAY — Baked chicken, mashed potato and gravy, roll, peaches.

FRIDAY — Bosco breadsticks w/sauce, green beans, pears.

SANDUSKY

MONDAY — Bosco sticks w/sauce, cooked carrots, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Hamburger w/lettuce, tomato, baked beans, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Chicken tenders w/sauce, potato wedges, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Try it Thursday, vegetable, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Pizza, broccoli and dip, cookie, fresh fruit.

SCCS

MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, sweet potatoes, pears, nutrition bar.

TUESDAY — Corn dog, baked beans, broccoli, apple.

WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork on bun, redskin potatoes, cooked carrots, peaches.

THURSDAY — Hamburger w/cheese, pickles, french fries, cherries and pears.

FRIDAY — Cheese ravioli, salad, corn, mandarin oranges, bread stick.

PERKINS

MONDAY — Chicken fingers, soft pretzel, celery, pears.

TUESDAY — Flat garlic bread w/marinara sauce, carrots and ranch, oranges.

WEDNESDAY — Hot dog/coney bun, broccoli, baked beans, frozen ice cup.

THURSDAY — Ham/bun, tomatoes and peppers, apple, chocolate chip cookie.

FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, green beans, applesauce.

HURON

MONDAY — Mac and cheese, peas, roll, fruit cocktail.

TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs, onion rings, crackers, sherbet cup.

WEDNESDAY — Pepperoni pizza, salad, peaches and pears.

THURSDAY — Chicken sticks, mashed potatoes, roll, melon.

FRIDAY — Cheeseburger, vegetables and dip, chocolate chip cookie, berries.

BELLEVUE

MONDAY — Lasagna, california blend vegetables, salad, juice, garlic toast.

TUESDAY — Cheese breadstick w/marinara sauce, tomatoes, green beans, apple.

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, peas, bananas, roll.

THURSDAY — Beef taco, fiesta beans, celery, grapes, cookie.

FRIDAY — Hamburger, pickles, french fries, carrots, fruit cup.

CLYDE

MONDAY — Chicken fries, cheese potatoes, pineapple, breadstick.

TUESDAY — Meat and cheese nachos, refried beans, applesauce.

WEDNESDAY — Hamburger/cheeseburger, pickles, french fries, peaches.

THURSDAY — Popcorn chicken or General Tso, brown rice, stir-fry vegetables, strawberries, fortune cookie.

FRIDAY — Pepperoni pizza, salad, pears.