LIVE COVERAGE: Orlando Pace Day

•9:15 a.m. — Presentation to the high school and middle school students in the Sandusky High School Auditorium

•10:15 a.m. - Ceremony for the naming of Orlando Pace Drive

Intersection of Orlando Pace Drive (currently Grant Street) and Hayes Avenue (S.R. 4)

Unveiling of the new street sign for Orlando Pace Drive. The intersection of Hayes Avenue and Orlando Pace Drive will be closed between 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., and vehicular access will be available at Shelby Street and Perkins Avenue or at Camp Street and Orlando Pace Drive during this time.

•11 a.m. – Dedication of new play equipment at Orlando Pace Park

Orlando Pace Park, 1130 Wamajo Drive

New play equipment and walking path dedication – the new structures will not be completely installed by this date, but a brief ceremony will take place

•Noon to 1 p.m. — Sandusky Rotary Luncheon

Event not open to the public, but streamed live at sanduskyregister.com

1:30 p.m. — Orlando Pace interview with Sandusky Register sports editor emeritus Butch Wagner and sports editor Mark Hazelwood.

Streamed live at sanduskyregister.com

• 4:30 p.m. – Homecoming/Orlando Pace Day Parade

Line-up on the Jackson Street Pier, 233 East Shoreline Drive

Movement begins at 5 p.m. sharp from the Pier heading South on Jackson Street,

•East (left) on Water Street,

•South (right) on Columbus Avenue,

•South (right) on Hayes Avenue

•West (right) onto Orlando Pace Drive to Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium.

• 6:15 p.m. – Ceremony

Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium, 1002 Orlando Pace Drive

Dignitaries will be on hand to honor Orlando including representatives from the

City of Sandusky, the Sandusky City Schools, the Sandusky Register and The Ohio

State University

•Friday, October 7, 2016/7 p.m. – Sandusky High School Homecoming Football Game

Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium, 1002 Orlando Pace Drive