A group of children learned about Johnny Appleseed with books, crafts and other fun activities at the Bellevue Public Library. They painted pictures of apples and made apple trees with paper towel rolls and tissue paper. The kids even got to pick out an apple to eat.

Lois TerVeen retired from the Erie MetroParks, but she visited the program to teach the group about different kinds of seeds that they might find during the fall season.