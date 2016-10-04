Wildlife refuge to celebrate Howl-o-ween

Attendees can come dressed in their finest costumes and carry their favorite treat bags as they traverse the boardwalk loop, which will be decorated for Halloween and punctuated with costumed volunteers who will give a treat in exchange for the answer to a nature question.

The event will also feature spooky story time with the Witch in the Window on Wildlife, along with a fortune teller and nature crafts in the Visitor Center, where there will also be coffee, cider and doughnuts available for a donation. The Ottawa Wildlife Drive, a seven-mile one-way route, will be open from sunrise to sunset.

The event is free to the public, with any donations benefiting Friends of Ottawa NWR as they support Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge with conservation and restoration efforts.

In case of inclement weather, activities will be moved into the Visitor Center.

For information, visit friendsofottawanwr.org or call 419-898-0014 ext. 13.