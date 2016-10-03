Bellevue food pantry helps families in need

Twice a year, Fish and Loaves organizes a farmers market where families are able to take home fresh produce. The food pantry held its second farmers market on Sept. 28.

The fresh produce came from Second Harvest, a food bank in north central Ohio.

In addition to the fruits and vegetables, families were able to pick out other food from the pantry such as bread, cereal and pasta.

“The community has been very generous to us,” said Kevin Burk, a Fish and Loaves board member and volunteer. Burk said schools, churches and local businesses have food drives to help fill the shelves at the food pantry.

For the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Fish and Loaves will be having a “Thanksgiving Giveaway” on Nov. 21. Residents who live in the Bellevue School District and meet the income guidelines are eligible to receive a frozen turkey with all the other Thanksgiving fixings to make a meal.

To find out if you’re eligible, you can check out the Fish and Loaves website: www.bellevuefishandloaves.org

They also have a Facebook page: Bellevue Fish and Loaves

Fish and Loaves is open every Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., but families can only receive a supply of food once a month.