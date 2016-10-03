FRMC seeking volunteers

The hospital is seeking patient and guest relations volunteers to assist staff on nursing floors, as well as volunteers for the gift shops at the main and south campuses and at the information desk. The facility is also seeking clerical assistance for special projects and assistance in hospital departments such as cardiac rehab or outpatient dialysis.

“As a volunteer, you will be able to schedule times that will fit into your lifestyle,” states a recent release from Firelands.

Those who are unable to come to Firelands to volunteer can still help by being part of Hands and Hearts from Home, which provides patients with handmade items such as hats, gloves, scarves, blankets and post-surgical pillows.

For information on becoming a Firelands volunteer, call 419-557-7460 or visit firelands.com/volunteer.