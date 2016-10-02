logo
School menus

DANBURY

MONDAY — Hot dog, french fries, salad, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets, dipping sauce, roll, peas and carrot or salad, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans or salad, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Cheeseburger, french fries or salad, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Bosco sticks, salad, fresh fruit.

OAK HARBOR

MONDAY — Hot dog, potato smiles, baked beans, pineapple.

TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets, corn, mixed fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Funnel cakes, potato triangles, sausage patty.

THURSDAY — Pasta w/meat sauce, green beans, applesauce, garlic bread.

FRIDAY — Personal pizza, salad, peaches.

PORT CLINTON

MONDAY — Mozzarella sticks w/sauce, corn, mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY — Beef or chicken soft taco, refried beans, pears.

WEDNESDAY — Pancake on a stick, potato triangles, juice.

THURSDAY — Macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn bread, side kick.

FRIDAY — Pepperoni or cheese pizza, salad, peaches.

SANDUSKY

MONDAY — Pulled BBQ pork sandwich, carrots and dip, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Sloppy joe sandwich, waffle fries, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Macaroni and cheese, chocolate grahams, broccoli and dip, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, corn, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, green beans, fresh fruit.

SCCS

MONDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, peaches, roll.

TUESDAY — Walking taco, refried beans, corn, applesauce.

WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken strips, peas, apple, PBJ wafer.

THURSDAY — Hamburger w/cheese, pickle, french fries, mixed fruit.

FRIDAY — No school.

HURON

MONDAY — Soft taco, pintos and cheese, corn, cheese crackers, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Popcorn chicken, rice, stir-fry vegetables, mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY — Bosco pizza stick w/sauce, salad, apple.

THURSDAY — Hot dog, vegetables w/ranch or hummus dip, mini ice cream sandwich, fruit.

FRIDAY — Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, mini bagel, fruit juice.

BELLEVUE

MONDAY — Sloppy scoops, sweet potato puffs, corn, kiwi, apple pie pocket.

TUESDAY — Corn dog, cole slaw, okra, fruit cup, snack mix.

WEDNESDAY — Chicken stix, salad, lima beans, juice, roll.

THURSDAY — Chicken nachos, red peppers, hummus, oranges, pretzel rod.

FRIDAY — Bosco stix, marinara sauce, carrots, cucumbers, peaches.

CLYDE

MONDAY — Mini corn dogs, tater tots, peaches.

TUESDAY — Pepperoni calzone, caesar salad, pears, cookie.

WEDNESDAY — Taco salad, fiesta black beans, applesauce, rice krispie treat.

THURSDAY — Chicken patty/bun, corn, mandarin oranges.

FRIDAY — Cheesy breadsticks w/marinara sauce, california blend, sidekick slush cup.

