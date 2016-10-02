School menus

MONDAY — Hot dog, french fries, salad, fresh fruit.
TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets, dipping sauce, roll, peas and carrot or salad, fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY — BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans or salad, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Cheeseburger, french fries or salad, fresh fruit.
FRIDAY — Bosco sticks, salad, fresh fruit.
OAK HARBOR
MONDAY — Hot dog, potato smiles, baked beans, pineapple.
TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets, corn, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY — Funnel cakes, potato triangles, sausage patty.
THURSDAY — Pasta w/meat sauce, green beans, applesauce, garlic bread.
FRIDAY — Personal pizza, salad, peaches.
PORT CLINTON
MONDAY — Mozzarella sticks w/sauce, corn, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY — Beef or chicken soft taco, refried beans, pears.
WEDNESDAY — Pancake on a stick, potato triangles, juice.
THURSDAY — Macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn bread, side kick.
FRIDAY — Pepperoni or cheese pizza, salad, peaches.
SANDUSKY
MONDAY — Pulled BBQ pork sandwich, carrots and dip, fresh fruit.
TUESDAY — Sloppy joe sandwich, waffle fries, fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY — Macaroni and cheese, chocolate grahams, broccoli and dip, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, corn, fresh fruit.
FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, green beans, fresh fruit.
SCCS
MONDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, peaches, roll.
TUESDAY — Walking taco, refried beans, corn, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken strips, peas, apple, PBJ wafer.
THURSDAY — Hamburger w/cheese, pickle, french fries, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY — No school.
HURON
MONDAY — Soft taco, pintos and cheese, corn, cheese crackers, fresh fruit.
TUESDAY — Popcorn chicken, rice, stir-fry vegetables, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY — Bosco pizza stick w/sauce, salad, apple.
THURSDAY — Hot dog, vegetables w/ranch or hummus dip, mini ice cream sandwich, fruit.
FRIDAY — Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, mini bagel, fruit juice.
BELLEVUE
MONDAY — Sloppy scoops, sweet potato puffs, corn, kiwi, apple pie pocket.
TUESDAY — Corn dog, cole slaw, okra, fruit cup, snack mix.
WEDNESDAY — Chicken stix, salad, lima beans, juice, roll.
THURSDAY — Chicken nachos, red peppers, hummus, oranges, pretzel rod.
FRIDAY — Bosco stix, marinara sauce, carrots, cucumbers, peaches.
CLYDE
MONDAY — Mini corn dogs, tater tots, peaches.
TUESDAY — Pepperoni calzone, caesar salad, pears, cookie.
WEDNESDAY — Taco salad, fiesta black beans, applesauce, rice krispie treat.
THURSDAY — Chicken patty/bun, corn, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY — Cheesy breadsticks w/marinara sauce, california blend, sidekick slush cup.