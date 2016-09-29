Milan library presents 'Ohio Spirits with Jim Kleefeld'

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Milan Public Library community room, accomplished performer Jim Kleefeld will present “Ohio Spirits,” a collection of stories and legends based on nonfiction accounts of haunted happenings from all over Ohio — from the Mansfield Reformatory and Franklin Castle to Concord Cemetery and more.

“Kleefeld’s performance is certain not to disappoint, and teens and adults alike will love being enveloped by the eerie atmosphere he creates,” states a release from the Milan library.

The event is free and open to the public.