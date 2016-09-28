Clam bake reservations being taken now

This year’s St. Joseph/Marblehead Knights of Columbus Clam Bake and Chicken Dinner will benefit the Danbury Food Pantry, which provides monthly supplemental groceries for low income families in Danbury Township along with emergency groceries as needed.

Reservations are now being taken for the Oct. 22 dinner, which will be from 5-7 p.m. at the St. Joseph Church Hall on Barclay St. in Marblehead.

Tickets are $10.95 for a chicken dinner, which includes 1/2 chicken, sweet potato, corn on the cob, dessert and beverage. Tickets for the clambake are $22.95 and include a chicken dinner plus one dozen clams, with extra clams available for $11 a dozen.

Tickets are available by reservation only, and can be purchased through Oct. 17 by calling Bob at 419-734-5018 or Andy at 419-798-4327.