Community Calendar

SMCC class of 1964 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Berardi’s Family Restaurant, 1019 W. Perkins Ave. All classmates, spouses and guests welcome. Please RSVP to Linda Scherer, 419-627-8673 or mealgirl46@yahoo.com.

SHS Classmates of 1950 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, Milan Road, Sandusky.

The Meadows of Osborn Free Pancake Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m., 3916 Perkins Ave., Huron. Seniors 55 and older invited for pancakes, sausage, bacon, applesauce and coffee. RSVP appreciated, walk-ins welcome, 419-627-8733.

Erie MetroParks Get Fit Club: 6-6:46 p.m.., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Piloxing with Dana Mickens. 419-625-7783.

Show Up, Go Up Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

Sandusky Library Cemetery Walk: 10-11 a.m., Oakland Cemetery. Titans of Transportation. Dress to walk, registration; Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834.

Clyde Public Library Knifty Knitters: 9 a.m.-noon. Pros and beginners create items for charity. 419-547-7174.

Birchard Library Office 1 Class: 6:30-8 p.m. Word. Registration 419-334-7101 ext. 216 or birchard.lib.oh.us.

Berlin Public Library: Teen Trivia Tuesday, 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250.

Breastfeeding Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 6491.

Gathering of Stroke Champions Support Group: 2 p.m., third Tuesday every month, Otterbein North Shore, 9400 North Shore Blvd., Lakeside-Marblehead. For anyone recovering from stroke. Information, 419-798-8203.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step Meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

Sandusky Bay Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. third Tuesdays, Commons of Providence. Information Beverly Gibeaut, 419-202-8238. New members welcome.

Milan Garden Club: 1 p.m., Debra DellaSantina’s home. Topic: Using Accessories, Special Features or a Clutch to Build Flower Arrangements.”

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties Meeting: 5:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. 419-627-1908.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center: Meditation Sessions, 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., Hogue’s IGA, Bellevue. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free blood pressure checks, $10 cholesterol screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Wellness Walk: 6 p.m., New London Recreation Park, 2 Blake St. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Join Dr. Jennifer Allsop for a hike. Free program, open to public. Information, fisher-titus.org.

Magruder Hospital Workout: Strength Training 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Tai Chi at Ernsthausen: 7-8 p.m., 100 Republic St., Norwalk. $36 for members, $42 for others. 419-663-6775.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

Sandusky High School Class of 1941 Breakfast: 9 a.m., Berardi's Restaurant, 1019 W. Perkins Ave. Class members, spouses and guests welcome. Listen to WLEC-1450 for weather cancellations. Information 419-627-8673.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

Nehemiah Farmer Market: 4-5:30 p.m., 1215 Campbell St., Sandusky. Produce from the Nehemiah Young Agronomists Club, where students are taught organic farming. Wide variety of vegetables and herbs. Proceeds benefit Nehemiah faith-based programs.

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., East Sandusky Bay Eagle Point, 3819 Cleveland Road, Sandusky; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com; Women in Conservation Series: 5:30-8 p.m., Castalia Quarry, 8404 Ohio 101, Castalia. History of Castalia and Quarry and Geocaching. Cost $15, dinner provided. Registration required, limit 15, 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Canoe with Eagles: 4:30-8 p.m., Decoy Marsh. Meet at Countryside Park. Paddle Green Creek, look for eagles. Must register with partner, only one trip per season please, 419-334-4495.

Musical Arts Series of Port Clinton Presents Federspiel: 7:30 p.m., Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. Brass band ensemble playing a wide variety of music. Free.

Milan Public Library Happy Feet: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meet out front for a fun, casual walk around down; Origami Bookmarks: 6-6:30 p.m. Ages 11-18 learn the art of paperfolding; Adult Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m. “An Uncomplicated Life: A Father’s Memoir of His Exceptional Daughter” by Paul Daugherty. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Cemetery Walk: 10-11 a.m., Oakland Cemetery. Titans of Transportation. Dress to walk, registration; Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; Brown Bag Lunch: noon, Election Reflections, the Presidential Yacht Sequoia presented by King Baer; Pages and Pups: 4 p.m. K-3rd grade practice reading, pick out books, read to Therapy dog. Registration required. 419-625-3834.

Birchard Library Office 2 Class: 6:30-8 p.m. PowerPoint. Registration 419-334-7101 ext. 216 or birchard.lib.oh.us.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Presidential History Book Club: Noon, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow. Bring or borrow book, bring a lunch. Details, Dustin McLochlin, 419-332-2081 ext. 230 or dmclochlin@rbhayes.org.

Peer to Peer Support Group: 6-7:30 p.m., third Wednesday each month, Magruder Hospital. National Alliance on Mental Illness. Information, 419-732-6264.

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-433-6950, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 6 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery Program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

Sandusky/Firelands Chapter of PFLAG Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Sandusky Library.

Firelands History Society Meeting: 7 p.m., 9 Case St., Norwalk. Speaker Roland M. Baumann give biographical history of Mary Hester Crabb, daughter of slave mother and free black man.

Sandusky Firefighter Retirees Breakfast: 9 a.m., American Legion Post 83, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. All retirees welcome.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., Senior Center, Clyde. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free blood pressure checks, $10 cholesterol screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Blood Pressure Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Cost $20-$30. 419-663-6775.

Magruder Hospital Fitness: Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.