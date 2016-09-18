logo
Leave Feedback

School menus

Register • Today at 9:00 AM

DANBURY

MONDAY — Chicken bowl - popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, cheese, salad, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Walking taco, brown rice, refried beans or salad, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Breaded chicken sandwich, tater tots or salad, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Meatball marinara sub, potato rounds or salad, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, salad, fresh fruit.

OAK HARBOR

MONDAY — Breaded chicken sandwich, broccoli and cheese, pineapple.

TUESDAY — Calzone or corn dog, baked beans, mixed fruit.

WEDNESDAY — French toast or pancake on a stick, potato stars, juice.

THURSDAY — Chicken tenders, onion rings, corn, applesauce.

FRIDAY — Bosco breadstick/sauce, salad, peaches.

PORT CLINTON

MONDAY — Mini corn dogs or calzones, twister fries, peaches.

TUESDAY — Nachos with meat and cheese, refried beans, applesauce.

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast pizza, potato smiles, juice.

THURSDAY — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, mandarin oranges.

FRIDAY — French bread pizza, green beans, sidekick.

SANDUSKY

MONDAY — Bosco sticks/sauce, steamed carrots, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Hamburger w/lettuce, tomato, baked beans, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Plain boneless chicken wings, sauce, potato wedges, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Cheese quesadilla, salsa, broccoli/dip, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, green beans, fresh fruit.

SCCS

MONDAY — Popcorn chicken, california blend vegetables, strawberries and bananas, fruit pocket.

TUESDAY — Walking taco, salsa, refried beans, mixed fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Calzone, corn, applesauce.

THURSDAY — Hamburger w/cheese, pickles, sweet potatoes, grapes.

FRIDAY — Toasted cheese, tomato soup, broccoli, apple.

PERKINS

MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, roll, carrots and ranch, apple.

TUESDAY — French toast sticks, syrup, scrambled eggs, hash brown tots crazy juice.

WEDNESDAY — Pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apple slices, cheddar goldfish.

THURSDAY — Walking taco, green beans, peaches, graham crackers.

FRIDAY — Nachos and cheese, celery, refried beans, mixed fruit.

HURON

MONDAY — Soft pretzel w/cheese sauce, vegetables and dip, frozen yogurt, applesauce.

TUESDAY — Mini cheeseburger twins, green beans, melon.

WEDNESDAY — Pasta with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, salad, jello and whipped topping.

THURSDAY — Chicken ‘n waffles, potato spudsters, chocolate grahams, fruit slushie.

FRIDAY — Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup or smiley fries, grapes.

BELLEVUE

MONDAY — Quesadilla, teddy grahams, refried beans, broccoli, mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY — Bosco stix w/marinara sauce, corn, cucumbers, fruit cup.

WEDNESDAY — Stuffed crust pizza, salad, tomatoes, banana.

THURSDAY — Nachos w/meat and cheese, carrots, hummus, strawberries, pretzel rod.

FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, tropical fruit, roll.

CLYDE

MONDAY — Pepperoni pizza, corn, diced peaches, cookie.

TUESDAY — Walking taco, refried beans, strawberries.

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, normandy blend, pears, fruit snacks.

THURSDAY — Turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, pineapple and oranges, roll.

FRIDAY — Macaroni and cheese, peas, applesauce, soft pretzel.

MONROEVILLE

MONDAY — Eagle burger w/lettuce, tomato, pickle, french fries, pears.

TUESDAY — Tacos, refried beans, watermelon.

WEDNESDAY — Popcorn chicken, rice, oriental vegetables, peaches.

THURSDAY — Ravioli, green beans, breadstick, pineapple.

FRIDAY — Pizza, salad, fruit juice.

Recommended for You