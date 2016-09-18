Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments in clubhouse.

Vegan Society of Northern Ohio Picnic: 1:30 p.m., Memorial Lake Park, Shelter 2, Norwalk. Arrive anytime after 1:30 p.m., dining at 2 p.m. Vegan means all plant-based diet. You don’t have to be a vegan to attend, veg-curious welcome. Bring vegan dish to share with 8-10, table service and beverage. Kids and pets welcome. 419-668-1010, donmos@adelphia.net, or vegsoc.net.

Annual Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Berlin Township Farmers and Hunters Conservation Club, 12217 Chapin Road, Berlin Heights. Public welcome.

Breakfast Buffet: 8 a.m.-noon, Knights of Columbus Hall, Peru Center Road, Monroeville. Adults $7, children $3, younger than 6 free. Public welcome.

Eagles Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Disc Golf: 10 a.m.-noon, Osborn Park North Woods Parking Lot, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 10 and older, limit 20, registration required, 419-625-7783; Let’s Fly a Kite: 2-4 p.m., Osborn Park, meet at Outdoor Fitness Adventure parking lot. Ages 7 and older. Bring a kite; Lake Erie Wing Watch: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 Ohio 2, Oak Harbor. Guided trips through the marsh. Details at lakeeriewingwatch.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sing Along with the Muppet Movie: 2 p.m. Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. All ages sing along to interactive movie with surprises like bubbles, kites, streamers. Free admission with purchase of Goodie Bag, $10-$15. Tickets can be printed online at sanduskystate.com, or picked up at box office, 419-626-1950.

“James and the Giant Peach:” 2 p.m., Caryl Crane Youth Theatre, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Tickets $6-$14, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Dregenfly Art Presents Mishka Shubaly, Jason Wyatt Frederick and Lou Poster: 4:30 p.m., 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. A night of music, art and stories. Tickets $10 pre-sale, $12 at the door, dregenflyartconcertseries.bpt.me or text request for Mishak tickets to 419-656-8445.

Firelands Symphony Orchestra Free Pops Concert: 4-6:30 p.m., Paper Moon Vineyards, 2008 Ohio 60, Vermilion. In honor of Arlene Stockham. With vocalist Helen Welch and trumpet soloist Alan Siebert. Food trucks and Boy Scouts selling ice cream on site. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Rain location - Vermilion High School, 1250 Sanford St. Details at FirelandsSymphony.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Ballroom and Social Dance: 2:30-4 p.m., Ernsthausen Community Center, Norwalk. Instruction from Black Tie Dance Studio. 16 years and older with partner. Cost $16 per couple plus one time $50 instructor fee. Information, 419-663-6775. Class schedule, blacktiedancestudio.com.

MONDAY

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Park PALS: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Quarry Hill Orchards, 8403 Mason Road, Berlin Heights. Ages 3-6 with adult learn about apples. Registration required, limit 15, 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Canoe with Eagles: 4:30-8 p.m., Decoy Marsh. Meet at Countryside Park. Paddle Green Creek, look for eagles. Must register with partner, only one trip per season please, 419-334-4495.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Election Reflections: 6 p.m. James Madison and the Evolution of the Constitution.

Clyde Public Library Pilates: 9:15-10:15 a.m. Wear comfortable clothes, bring towel or mat, weights if desired. 419-547-7174.

Monroeville Public Library: Storytime, 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky Choral Society Rehearsal: 7-9 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 265 Jackson St. Information, 419-624-9176.

Erie County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m., Sandusky Library. Dr. Irwin Weinfeld presents “The Rich History Buried at Oakland Cemetery. Social hour at 6 p.m., meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Sandusky Ski Club Meeting: 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Come early for social time, trip sign up. Information, 419-967-0622, or deerhake@roadrunner.com, or sanduskyskiclub.com.

Huron Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting: 8 p.m., Service Center, 8 Fair Road, Norwalk.

Erie County Veterans Service Commission Meeting: 3:30 p.m., Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Room 237. Executive session followed by open session. 419-627-7651.

Clogging 101 Class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m. at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and donuts prior to meeting. This week’s guest: Peter Schade, MPH, RS Health Commissioner, Erie Co. Actively seeking new members.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Fisher-Titus hosts “Let’s Talk:” 7 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center Jennings Auditorium. Informational series on behavioural health, addiction. Topic: Parenting in a Challenging World. With Renee Leber, LISW-S and Rachel Velishek, LPCC. 419-668-8101.

Free Breastfeeding Clinic: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Answer breastfeeding questions or concerns. 419-557-7596.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Miller’s, 117 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Classes: Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Cost $20-$30. 419-663-6775.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Pilates, 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

SHS class of 1964 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Berardi’s Family Restaurant, 1019 W. Perkins Ave. All classmates, spouses and guests welcome. Please RSVP to Linda Scherer, 419-627-8673 or mealgirl46@yahoo.com.

SHS Classmates of 1950 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, Milan Road, Sandusky.

The Meadows of Osborn Free Pancake Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m., 3916 Perkins Ave., Huron. Seniors 55 and older invited for pancakes, sausage, bacon, applesauce and coffee. RSVP appreciated, walk-ins welcome, 419-627-8733.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Get Fit Club: 6-6:46 p.m.., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Piloxing with Dana Mickens. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Cemetery Walk: 10-11 a.m., Oakland Cemetery. Titans of Transportation. Dress to walk, registration; Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834.

Clyde Public Library Knifty Knitters: 9 a.m.-noon. Pros and beginners create items for charity. 419-547-7174.

Birchard Library Office 1 Class: 6:30-8 p.m. Word. Registration 419-334-7101 ext. 216 or birchard.lib.oh.us.

Berlin Public Library: Teen Trivia Tuesday, 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Breastfeeding Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 6491.

Gathering of Stroke Champions Support Group: 2 p.m., third Tuesday every month, Otterbein North Shore, 9400 North Shore Blvd., Lakeside-Marblehead. For anyone recovering from stroke. Information, 419-798-8203.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step Meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky Bay Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. third Tuesdays, Commons of Providence. Information Beverly Gibeaut, 419-202-8238. New members welcome.

Milan Garden Club: 1 p.m., Debra DellaSantina’s home. Topic: Using Accessories, Special Features or a Clutch to Build Flower Arrangements.”

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties Meeting: 5:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. 419-627-1908.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center: Meditation Sessions, 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., Hogue’s IGA, Bellevue. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free blood pressure checks, $10 cholesterol screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Wellness Walk: 6 p.m., New London Recreation Park, 2 Blake St. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Join Dr. Jennifer Allsop for a hike. Free program, open to public. Information, fisher-titus.org.

Magruder Hospital Workout: Strength Training 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Tai Chi at Ernsthausen: 7-8 p.m., 100 Republic St., Norwalk. $36 for members, $42 for others. 419-663-6775.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.