Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

AMVETS Post 17 Annual Car Show: 4 p.m., 307 Putnam St., Sandusky. Open to the public.

Ohio Veterans Home Patriot’s Day/Constitution Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 3416 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Co-sponsored with the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution. American Revolution Color Guard, soldier camp, musket firing, speech by George Washington. Free activities, entertainment, education and patriotism.

Duck Race and Chinese Raffle Fundraiser: noon-7 p.m., Rockin’ Horse Saloon, 8315 Milan Road, Sandusky. Sponsored by Cancer Services of Erie County and The Volunteer Center of Erie County. Finale of fundraiser in August that was cut short due to weather.

“The Price is Right” Free Community Event: 5:30 p.m. for ages 10-17, and 7 p.m. for adults, Calvary Temple Church, 1158 Cleveland Road, Sandusky Plaza. Win prizes donated by area businesses. Arrive 30 minutes early to register.

St. John Church Fall Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 207 Adams St., Port Clinton. 35 tables of crafts and wares, free face painting, lunch concession, bake sale. Plus themed basket drawings, $1 tickets. Proceeds benefit church and community concerns.

Sandusky Bonzai Club Presents Ken’s World of Bonsai: 1 p.m., Osborn MetroPark Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. With Ken Huth.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church Pet Parade: noon, Clyde County Fair, downtown Clyde. Dogs, cats, most unusual pet. Vote for your favorite. To enter, 419-483-5415.

Compassionate Ministries Dinner and Gospel Sing: 5 p.m. dinner, singing at 6 p.m., 1283 CR 236, Clyde. With Living Waters, Tony Gieger, Jimmy Potridge and more. 419-307-5530.

Texas Hold'em Tournament: Noon, Bellevue Elks Lodge, 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. , one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

Gourmet Pancake Day: 9-11 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Build your own pancake bar, sausage and beverage, $7. Proceeds benefit local senior citizens.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Lake Erie Wing Watch: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 Ohio 2, Oak Harbor. Free family-friendly activities all day, concessions, evening bat and moth hike. Details at lakeeriewingwatch.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Public Ballroom Dance: 6:30-10 p.m., Grand Upper Ballroom, Milan Township Hall, 25 Park St. Sponsored by Sandusky USA Dance. 6:30 p.m. potluck and snacks; 7 p.m. Cha-Cha lessons, open dancing, mixers until 10 p.m. Dress summer casual. Tickets $10. Information, 419-929-1114 or usaDanceSandusky.org.

“James and the Giant Peach:” 2 p.m., Caryl Crane Youth Theatre, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Tickets $6-$14, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Random Fandom: 11:30 am. Ages 12 and older discuss favorite Fandom, fanfiction and complete craft. 419-625-3834.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums History Roundtable: 10-11:30 a.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Six session, $5 each or $25 for 6. Early Physicians - Two Centuries of Healing. Learn about doctors, terrors of the Black Swamp, 1834 Cholera epidemic. Registration, 419-332-2081 ext. 239 or ncard@rbhayes.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Come as You Are Recovery Ministry: 6-8 p.m., 2401 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Enjoy gospel music, fellowship and potluck. Bring dish to share. One day at a time recovering through Jesus.

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m., old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Complete Health Screening: 7-10 a.m., Firelands Main Campus. Complete blood count with metabolic and lipid panel (12 hour fast) $45; hemoglobin A1C $25; PSA $30. Cash or check only. Registration required, 419-557-7840.

Lamaze Prepared Childbirth Two Day Course: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 24, The Bellevue Hospital. Expectant parents prepare for positive birth experience. Cost $30. Registration, 419-483-4040 ext. 3067.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments in clubhouse.

Vegan Society of Northern Ohio Picnic: 1:30 p.m., Memorial Lake Park, Shelter 2, Norwalk. Arrive anytime after 1:30 p.m., dining at 2 p.m. Vegan means all plant-based diet. You don’t have to be a vegan to attend, veg-curious welcome. Bring vegan dish to share with 8-10, table service and beverage. Kids and pets welcome. 419-668-1010, donmos@adelphia.net, or vegsoc.net.

Annual Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Berlin Township Farmers and Hunters Conservation Club, 12217 Chapin Road, Berlin Heights. Public welcome.

Breakfast Buffet: 8 a.m.-noon, Knights of Columbus Hall, Peru Center Road, Monroeville. Adults $7, children $3, younger than 6 free. Public welcome.

Eagles Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Disc Golf: 10 a.m.-noon, Osborn Park North Woods Parking Lot, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 10 and older, limit 20, registration required, 419-625-7783; Let’s Fly a Kite: 2-4 p.m., Osborn Park, meet at Outdoor Fitness Adventure parking lot. Ages 7 and older. Bring a kite; Lake Erie Wing Watch: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 Ohio 2, Oak Harbor. Guided trips through the marsh. Details at lakeeriewingwatch.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sing Along with the Muppet Movie: 2 p.m. Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. All ages sing along to interactive movie with surprises like bubbles, kites, streamers. Free admission with purchase of Goodie Bag, $10-$15. Tickets can be printed online at sanduskystate.com, or picked up at box office, 419-626-1950.

“James and the Giant Peach:” 2 p.m., Caryl Crane Youth Theatre, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Tickets $6-$14, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Dregenfly Art Presents Mishka Shubaly, Jason Wyatt Frederick and Lou Poster: 4:30 p.m., 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. A night of music, art and stories. Tickets $10 pre-sale, $12 at the door, dregenflyartconcertseries.bpt.me or text request for Mishak tickets to 419-656-8445.

Firelands Symphony Orchestra Free Pops Concert: 4-6:30 p.m., Paper Moon Vineyards, 2008 Ohio 60, Vermilion. In honor of Arlene Stockham. With vocalist Helen Welch and trumpet soloist Alan Siebert. Food trucks and Boy Scouts selling ice cream on site. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Rain location - Vermilion High School, 1250 Sanford St. Details at FirelandsSymphony.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Ballroom and Social Dance: 2:30-4 p.m., Ernsthausen Community Center, Norwalk. Instruction from Black Tie Dance Studio. 16 years and older with partner. Cost $16 per couple plus one time $50 instructor fee. Information, 419-663-6775. Class schedule, blacktiedancestudio.com.

MONDAY

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Park PALS: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Quarry Hill Orchards, 8403 Mason Road, Berlin Heights. Ages 3-6 with adult learn about apples. Registration required, limit 15, 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Canoe with Eagles: 4:30-8 p.m., Decoy Marsh. Meet at Countryside Park. Paddle Green Creek, look for eagles. Must register with partner, only one trip per season please, 419-334-4495.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Election Reflections: 6 p.m. James Madison and the Evolution of the Constitution.

Clyde Public Library Pilates: 9:15-10:15 a.m. Wear comfortable clothes, bring towel or mat, weights if desired. 419-547-7174.

Monroeville Public Library: Storytime, 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky Choral Society Rehearsal: 7-9 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 265 Jackson St. Information, 419-624-9176.

Erie County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m., Sandusky Library. Dr. Irwin Weinfeld presents “The Rich History Buried at Oakland Cemetery. Social hour at 6 p.m., meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Sandusky Ski Club Meeting: 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Come early for social time, trip sign up. Information, 419-967-0622, or deerhake@roadrunner.com, or sanduskyskiclub.com.

Huron Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting: 8 p.m., Service Center, 8 Fair Road, Norwalk.

Erie County Veterans Service Commission Meeting: 3:30 p.m., Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Room 237. Executive session followed by open session. 419-627-7651.

Clogging 101 Class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m. at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and donuts prior to meeting. This week’s guest: Peter Schade, MPH, RS Health Commissioner, Erie Co. Actively seeking new members.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Fisher-Titus hosts “Let’s Talk:” 7 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center Jennings Auditorium. Informational series on behavioural health, addiction. Topic: Parenting in a Challenging World. With Renee Leber, LISW-S and Rachel Velishek, LPCC. 419-668-8101.

Free Breastfeeding Clinic: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Answer breastfeeding questions or concerns. 419-557-7596.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Miller’s, 117 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Classes: Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Cost $20-$30. 419-663-6775.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Pilates, 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.