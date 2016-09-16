Community Calendar

SHS class of 1964 Lunch: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20, Berardi’s Family Restaurant, 1019 W. Perkins Ave. All classmates, spouses and guests welcome. Please RSVP to Linda Scherer, 419-627-8673 or mealgirl46@yahoo.com.

Baby and Me Class: 9-11 a.m. Sept. 22, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus, Children’s S.P.O.T. For newborns to 8 months. Parents learn aspects of development, tummy time, toy choices, language development. Free class, limited space. RSVP by Sept. 19, 419-557-7076.

North Coast Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Derby: 2 p.m. Sept. 24, in front of the Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. and Best Dressed Wiener Contest: following the race. Dress dogs in German Fest theme. Registration $5 per event. Rules and forms at sanduskystate.com or northcoastoktoberfest.com.

North Coast Oktoberfest Bier Run: Sept. 24, downtown Sandusky. Hosted by North Coast Young Professionals. Runners stop at designated locations, post selfie to social media. Prizes for winners. Registration $12, sanduskystate.com.

Plum Brook Station Prairie Field Trip: 2-4:30 p.m. Sept. 25, NASA gate, Scheid Road, off US 250. Stop at different locations within the area while John Blakeman provides information. Bring a camera. Must be 18 or older and provide name, address, phone number and be U.S. citizen. Registration deadline Sept. 19, 419-625-7783.

Norwalk/Willard GED Class ABLE Orientation: Week of Sept. 26. ABLE program offers free classes to prepare for GED test, adult training programs, English reading and writing, homework assistance and more. Details at 419-660-1825.

North Coast Breast Cancer Conference: Oct. 1, Kalahari Resort, Milan Road, Sandusky. For healthcare professionals, caregivers, breast cancer survivors. Continuing education credits. Details at ccfcme.org/ncbcc16

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

AMVETS Post 17 Annual Car Show: 4 p.m., 307 Putnam St., Sandusky. Open to the public.

Ohio Veterans Home Patriot’s Day/Constitution Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 3416 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Co-sponsored with the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution. American Revolution Color Guard, soldier camp, musket firing, speech by George Washington. Free activities, entertainment, education and patriotism.

Duck Race and Chinese Raffle Fundraiser: noon-7 p.m., Rockin’ Horse Saloon, 8315 Milan Road, Sandusky. Sponsored by Cancer Services of Erie County and The Volunteer Center of Erie County. Finale of fundraiser in August that was cut short due to weather.

“The Price is Right” Free Community Event: 5:30 p.m. for ages 10-17, and 7 p.m. for adults, Calvary Temple Church, 1158 Cleveland Road, Sandusky Plaza. Win prizes donated by area businesses. Arrive 30 minutes early to register.

St. John Church Fall Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 207 Adams St., Port Clinton. 35 tables of crafts and wares, free face painting, lunch concession, bake sale. Plus themed basket drawings, $1 tickets. Proceeds benefit church and community concerns.

Sandusky Bonzai Club Presents Ken’s World of Bonsai: 1 p.m., Osborn MetroPark Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. With Ken Huth.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church Pet Parade: noon, Clyde County Fair, downtown Clyde. Dogs, cats, most unusual pet. Vote for your favorite. To enter, 419-483-5415.

Compassionate Ministries Dinner and Gospel Sing: 5 p.m. dinner, singing at 6 p.m., 1283 CR 236, Clyde. With Living Waters, Tony Gieger, Jimmy Potridge and more. 419-307-5530.

Texas Hold'em Tournament: Noon, Bellevue Elks Lodge, 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. , one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Lake Erie Wing Watch: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 Ohio 2, Oak Harbor. Free family-friendly activities all day, concessions, evening bat and moth hike. Details at lakeeriewingwatch.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Public Ballroom Dance: 6:30-10 p.m., Grand Upper Ballroom, Milan Township Hall, 25 Park St. Sponsored by Sandusky USA Dance. 6:30 p.m. potluck and snacks; 7 p.m. Cha-Cha lessons, open dancing, mixers until 10 p.m. Dress summer casual. Tickets $10. Information, 419-929-1114 or usaDanceSandusky.org.

“James and the Giant Peach:” 2 p.m., Caryl Crane Youth Theatre, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Tickets $6-$14, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Random Fandom: 11:30 am. Ages 12 and older discuss favorite Fandom, fanfiction and complete craft. 419-625-3834.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums History Roundtable: 10-11:30 a.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Six session, $5 each or $25 for 6. Early Physicians - Two Centuries of Healing. Learn about doctors, terrors of the Black Swamp, 1834 Cholera epidemic. Registration, 419-332-2081 ext. 239 or ncard@rbhayes.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Come as You Are Recovery Ministry: 6-8 p.m., 2401 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Enjoy gospel music, fellowship and potluck. Bring dish to share. One day at a time recovering through Jesus.

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m., old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Complete Health Screening: 7-10 a.m., Firelands Main Campus. Complete blood count with metabolic and lipid panel (12 hour fast) $45; hemoglobin A1C $25; PSA $30. Cash or check only. Registration required, 419-557-7840.

Lamaze Prepared Childbirth Two Day Course: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 24, The Bellevue Hospital. Expectant parents prepare for positive birth experience. Cost $30. Registration, 419-483-4040 ext. 3067.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments in clubhouse.

Vegan Society of Northern Ohio Picnic: 1:30 p.m., Memorial Lake Park, Shelter 2, Norwalk. Arrive anytime after 1:30 p.m., dining at 2 p.m. Vegan means all plant-based diet. You don’t have to be a vegan to attend, veg-curious welcome. Bring vegan dish to share with 8-10, table service and beverage. Kids and pets welcome. 419-668-1010, donmos@adelphia.net, or vegsoc.net.

Annual Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Berlin Township Farmers and Hunters Conservation Club, 12217 Chapin Road, Berlin Heights. Public welcome.

Breakfast Buffet: 8 a.m.-noon, Knights of Columbus Hall, Peru Center Road, Monroeville. Adults $7, children $3, younger than 6 free. Public welcome.

Eagles Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Disc Golf: 10 a.m.-noon, Osborn Park North Woods Parking Lot, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 10 and older, limit 20, registration required, 419-625-7783; Let’s Fly a Kite: 2-4 p.m., Osborn Park, meet at Outdoor Fitness Adventure parking lot. Ages 7 and older. Bring a kite; Lake Erie Wing Watch: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 Ohio 2, Oak Harbor. Guided trips through the marsh. Details at lakeeriewingwatch.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sing Along with the Muppet Movie: 2 p.m. Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. All ages sing along to interactive movie with surprises like bubbles, kites, streamers. Free admission with purchase of Goodie Bag, $10-$15. Tickets can be printed online at sanduskystate.com, or picked up at box office, 419-626-1950.

“James and the Giant Peach:” 2 p.m., Caryl Crane Youth Theatre, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Tickets $6-$14, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Dregenfly Art Presents Mishka Shubaly, Jason Wyatt Frederick and Lou Poster: 4:30 p.m., 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. A night of music, art and stories. Tickets $10 pre-sale, $12 at the door, dregenflyartconcertseries.bpt.me or text request for Mishak tickets to 419-656-8445.

Firelands Symphony Orchestra Free Pops Concert: 4-6:30 p.m., Paper Moon Vineyards, 2008 Ohio 60, Vermilion. In honor of Arlene Stockham. With vocalist Helen Welch and trumpet soloist Alan Siebert. Food trucks and Boy Scouts selling ice cream on site. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Rain location - Vermilion High School, 1250 Sanford St. Details at FirelandsSymphony.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Ballroom and Social Dance: 2:30-4 p.m., Ernsthausen Community Center, Norwalk. Instruction from Black Tie Dance Studio. 16 years and older with partner. Cost $16 per couple plus one time $50 instructor fee. Information, 419-663-6775. Class schedule, blacktiedancestudio.com.