Erie MetroParks Just a walk in the park Erin McLaughlin • Updated Yesterday at 8:42 AM erinmclaughlin@sanduskyregister.com HURON — The morning walk was cancelled due to rain, but it resulted in a larger group for the evening walk. Each week, the Erie MetroParks organizes a weekly walk at one of the local MetroParks. On Wednesday, walkers explored the Huron River Path at Dupont Marsh State Nature Preserve. They took a few minutes to take in the scenery around the Kara Deering Bridge.