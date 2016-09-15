Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

SMCC Class of 1981 Reunion: Sawmill Creek plans cancelled. Meet at Cameo Pizza at 8:30 p.m. Some attending football first, in the end zone for homecoming events. For details call Kim Miller, 419-684-5679.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Boomers Archery: 5-7 p.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Beginners and experienced archers 50 and older learn/brush up on skills. Limit 10, registration required; What is a Paw Paw: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Hoffman Forest, 5313 Huff Road, Berlin Heights; Full Moon Kayak Paddle: 8-10 p.m., East Sandusky Bay MetroPark Eagle Point, 3919 Cleveland Road, Sandusky, meet at canoe launch. Ages 12 and older, bring or borrow craft, limit 12, no flip flops. Registration required. 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks: Full Moon Canoe Trip: 6-9 p.m., Decoy Marsh. Meet at Park District Main Office. Ages 15 and older paddle Green Creek. Must register with partner, Registration required, 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

“James and the Giant Peach:” 7:30 p.m., Caryl Crane Youth Theatre, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Tickets $6-$14, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Jazz @ 8 - Jazz is Concise: 8 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. With special guest Mark Gridley. Tickets $15, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Clyde Public Library Family Movie Night: 6-8:30 p.m. Superhero summer hit. Details at 419-547-7174.

Green Springs Birchard Library Computer Basics: 1-2:30 p.m. Registration, 419-334-7101 ext. 216, birchard.lib.oh.us.

Milan Public Library: Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. Information, 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: NAMI Connections: 1 p.m., peer support group; Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Berlin Heights Garden Club: 1 p.m., Fowler Room, First Congregational Church, 5 E. Main St. Thomas Arbour, Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources, presents “Ohio State Nature Preserves.” To join call 440-965-4448.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Two Day Childbirth Class: 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Expectant mothers in last trimester and support person learn breathing patterns, relaxation, medications, Caesarian and more. Cost $35, financial aid available. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m.; Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m.; 419-663-6775.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

AMVETS Post 17 Annual Car Show: 4 p.m., 307 Putnam St., Sandusky. Open to the public.

Ohio Veterans Home Patriot’s Day/Constitution Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 3416 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Co-sponsored with the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution. American Revolution Color Guard, soldier camp, musket firing, speech by George Washington. Free activities, entertainment, education and patriotism.

Duck Race and Chinese Raffle Fundraiser: noon-7 p.m., Rockin’ Horse Saloon, 8315 Milan Road, Sandusky. Sponsored by Cancer Services of Erie County and The Volunteer Center of Erie County. Finale of fundraiser in August that was cut short due to weather.

“The Price is Right” Free Community Event: 5:30 p.m. for ages 10-17, and 7 p.m. for adults, Calvary Temple Church, 1158 Cleveland Road, Sandusky Plaza. Win prizes donated by area businesses. Arrive 30 minutes early to register.

St. John Church Fall Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 207 Adams St., Port Clinton. 35 tables of crafts and wares, free face painting, lunch concession, bake sale. Plus themed basket drawings, $1 tickets. Proceeds benefit church and community concerns.

Sandusky Bonzai Club Presents Ken’s World of Bonsai: 1 p.m., Osborn MetroPark Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. With Ken Huth.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church Pet Parade: noon, Clyde County Fair, downtown Clyde. Dogs, cats, most unusual pet. Vote for your favorite. To enter, 419-483-5415.

Compassionate Ministries Dinner and Gospel Sing: 5 p.m. dinner, singing at 6 p.m., 1283 CR 236, Clyde. With Living Waters, Tony Gieger, Jimmy Potridge and more. 419-307-5530.

Texas Hold'em Tournament: Noon, Bellevue Elks Lodge, 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. , one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Lake Erie Wing Watch: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 Ohio 2, Oak Harbor. Free family-friendly activities all day, concessions, evening bat and moth hike. Details at lakeeriewingwatch.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Public Ballroom Dance: 6:30-10 p.m., Grand Upper Ballroom, Milan Township Hall, 25 Park St. Sponsored by Sandusky USA Dance. 6:30 p.m. potluck and snacks; 7 p.m. Cha-Cha lessons, open dancing, mixers until 10 p.m. Dress summer casual. Tickets $10. Information, 419-929-1114 or usaDanceSandusky.org.

“James and the Giant Peach:” 2 p.m., Caryl Crane Youth Theatre, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Tickets $6-$14, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Random Fandom: 11:30 am. Ages 12 and older discuss favorite Fandom, fanfiction and complete craft. 419-625-3834.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums History Roundtable: 10-11:30 a.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Six session, $5 each or $25 for 6. Early Physicians - Two Centuries of Healing. Learn about doctors, terrors of the Black Swamp, 1834 Cholera epidemic. Registration, 419-332-2081 ext. 239 or ncard@rbhayes.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Come as You Are Recovery Ministry: 6-8 p.m., 2401 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Enjoy gospel music, fellowship and potluck. Bring dish to share. One day at a time recovering through Jesus.

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m., old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Complete Health Screening: 7-10 a.m., Firelands Main Campus. Complete blood count with metabolic and lipid panel (12 hour fast) $45; hemoglobin A1C $25; PSA $30. Cash or check only. Registration required, 419-557-7840.

Lamaze Prepared Childbirth Two Day Course: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 24, The Bellevue Hospital. Expectant parents prepare for positive birth experience. Cost $30. Registration, 419-483-4040 ext. 3067.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.