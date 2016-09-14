Senior Calendar

SHS class of 1964 Lunch: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20, Berardi’s Family Restaurant, 1019 W. Perkins Ave. All classmates, spouses and guests welcome. Please RSVP to Linda Schere, 419-627-8673 or mealgirl46@yahoo.com.

THURSDAY

Sandusky Class of 55 Luncheon: noon, Orioles Club, 533 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky.

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Googling Around the Internet. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Mature Audience Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bellevue Society for the Arts, 205 Maple Ave., Bellevue. Anyone 55 and older invited to attend. Lunch fee $3, collected at the door. With Snavely’s Sugar Shack. Registration required, 419-483-4040 ext. 4899.

Pioneer String Band - Rev. Shelly: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise; Bible study; 1 p.m. pinochle, Hand and Foot Game.

FRIDAY

Bingo with Concord Care Center: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 12:30 p.m. dartball, duplicate bridge.

MONDAY

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Miller’s, 117 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Peter Schade, MPH, RS Health Commissioner, Erie Co. Board of Health. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. euchre; 10 a.m. Men’s Fellowship; noon Bingo; 12:30 p.m. duplicate bridge; 5 p.m. Tai Chi.

TUESDAY

SHS Classmates of 1950 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, Milan Road, Sandusky.

The Meadows of Osborn Free Pancake Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m., 3916 Perkins Ave., Huron. Seniors 55 and older invited for pancakes, sausage, bacon, applesauce and coffee. RSVP appreciated, walk-ins welcome, 419-627-8733.

Games with Admiral’s Pointe: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise class; 1 p.m. pinochle, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game.

WEDNESDAY

Sandusky High School Class of 1941 Breakfast: 9 a.m., Berardi's Restaurant, 1019 W. Perkins Ave. Class members, spouses and guests welcome. Listen to WLEC-1450 for weather cancellations. Information 419-627-8673.

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., Senior Center, Clyde. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free blood pressure checks, $10 cholesterol screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Walking, a Great Exercise - Sarah Hopperton: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. yoga; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game, 4:30 p.m. Tai Chi exercise.