Public invited to 20 Under 40 awards

Register • Sep 14, 2016 at 11:49 AM

TOLEDO — The public is invited to honor business and community leaders from southeastern Michigan and several cities in northwestern Ohio, including Sandusky, during the 21st Annual 20 Under 40 Leadership Recognition Program on Sept. 26. 

More than 150 candidates are competing for 20 awards, which recognize individuals under 40 who have distinguished themselves in their careers and/or as volunteers in the community. Award recipients are not announced in advance of the program. 

The event takes place at the Valentine Theatre in Toledo, with networking starting at 5:45 p.m. followed at 7 p.m. by the awards program. 

Reservations for the presentation must be made by Monday at 20under40toledo.com at a cost of $35 per person. 

For questions, call 419-891-6353.

