The event will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 207 Adams St., Port Clinton, and will feature 35 vendor tables, along with a bake sale and a lunch of soups, sandwiches and a salad bar. There will be free children’s face painting and a 2 p.m. raffle for eight baskets ranging in value from $50-$400 and featuring themes such as Ice Cream, Movie Night and Games.

Event proceeds will be divided among Ottawa County 1st Call for Help, Lutheran Missions and St. John Lutheran Church.