Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

St. Thomas and Peace Lutheran Churches Free ELMS Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., St. Thomas Church, 214 E. Second St., Port Clinton. Beef stroganoff with sides, desserts and fellowship. Carryout available.

Sandusky Class of 55 Luncheon: noon, Orioles Club, 533 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky.

Vermilion Third Thursday Music, Flowers and Sunset: 6:30 p.m., downtown Vermilion.

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Sandusky County Parks Babies in the Parks: 10-10:45 a.m., Creek Bend Farm, Wilson Nature Center. Babies 0-2 with adult discover nature; Gourd Painting: 7-8:30 p.m., White Star Barn. Fall decorating craft for all ages. All supplies provided, bring large shallow box for gourd; Full Moon Canoe Trip: 6-9 p.m., Decoy Marsh. Meet at Park District Main Office. Ages 15 and older paddle Green Creek. Must register with partner, Registration required, 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

“James and the Giant Peach:” 7 p.m., Caryl Crane Youth Theatre, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Tickets $6-$14, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library: Facing Addiction: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joey Supina, Artisans Recovery Community Center, speaks on living with and recovering from addiction. 419-499-4117.

Berlin Public Library: Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Diabetic Support Group: noon third Thursday each month, Magruder Hospital. Share ideas, recipes, resources. Bring a lunch or purchase one at Fulton Street Cafe. 419-798-5986.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Love Your Muslim Neighbor as Yourself Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 15 through Oct. 13, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Five-part series, includes trip to Islamic Center of Cleveland Sept. 24. Registration, 419-625-8105.

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Googling Around the Internet. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Music, Mantras and Meditation: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1006 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. Get off the treadmill, enjoy an hour of peace. Authenticofferings.com.

Erie County Democratic Party Committee Meeting: 6:30 p.m. third Thursday each month, UAW Local 913 Union Hall, 3114 Hayes Ave., Sandusky.

Oleksa Art Classes: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Cost $10. Beginners welcome, limited seating. Registration, 419-624-1656.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Rotary Club of Sandusky Meeting: 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Castaway Bay Hotel Ballroom, 2003 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Prospective members, those interested in meeting local leaders, welcome. Sanduskyrotary.org, mbrenner1229@ioud.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Treatment Options for Kidney Patients: 1-3 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Presented by Kristi Schultz, RN, Mansfield Kidney Center. Registration required, 419-775-1731.

Mature Audience Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bellevue Society for the Arts, 205 Maple Ave., Bellevue. Anyone 55 and older invited to attend. Lunch fee $3, collected at the door. With Snavely’s Sugar Shack. Registration required, 419-483-4040 ext. 4899.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

SMCC Class of 1981 Reunion: Sawmill Creek plans cancelled. Meet at Cameo Pizza at 8:30 p.m. Some attending football first, in the end zone for homecoming events. For details call Kim Miller, 419-684-5679.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Boomers Archery: 5-7 p.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Beginners and experienced archers 50 and older learn/brush up on skills. Limit 10, registration required; What is a Paw Paw: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Hoffman Forest, 5313 Huff Road, Berlin Heights; Full Moon Kayak Paddle: 8-10 p.m., East Sandusky Bay MetroPark Eagle Point, 3919 Cleveland Road, Sandusky, meet at canoe launch. Ages 12 and older, bring or borrow craft, limit 12, no flip flops. Registration required. 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks: Full Moon Canoe Trip: 6-9 p.m., Decoy Marsh. Meet at Park District Main Office. Ages 15 and older paddle Green Creek. Must register with partner, Registration required, 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

“James and the Giant Peach:” 7:30 p.m., Caryl Crane Youth Theatre, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Tickets $6-$14, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Jazz @ 8 - Jazz is Concise: 8 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. With special guest Mark Gridley. Tickets $15, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Clyde Public Library Family Movie Night: 6-8:30 p.m. Superhero summer hit. Details at 419-547-7174.

Green Springs Birchard Library Computer Basics: 1-2:30 p.m. Registration, 419-334-7101 ext. 216, birchard.lib.oh.us.

Milan Public Library: Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. Information, 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: NAMI Connections: 1 p.m., peer support group; Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Berlin Heights Garden Club: 1 p.m., Fowler Room, First Congregational Church, 5 E. Main St. Thomas Arbour, Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources, presents “Ohio State Nature Preserves.” To join call 440-965-4448.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Two Day Childbirth Class: 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Expectant mothers in last trimester and support person learn breathing patterns, relaxation, medications, Caesarian and more. Cost $35, financial aid available. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m.; Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m.; 419-663-6775.