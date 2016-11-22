Two sides of Trump’s America

What the Hillary Clinton campaign and the national Democratic Party will tell you is that the results of the election were James Comey’s fault, or that it is Facebook’s fault for not policing faux news stories better. What they will not admit is that their candidate was bereft of any form of self-awareness. Her cavalier attitude toward skirting the lines of ethics in office only furthered the image that the Clinton’s were beyond reproach and above the law.

They tell the story of a “basket of deplorables” and cast half of Donald Trump’s supporters as racist and xenophobic. While it is true that the Trump campaign exposed a dark underbelly of racism and xenophobia that still exists in the country that narrative only tells half of the story. The other half of the story is the one that the Clinton team and the DNC never saw coming, and has since failed to admit their own flaws.

The national Democratic Party left behind the American worker while at the same time claiming to be the party of working America. The Clintons were responsible for NAFTA and other egregious trade agreements that have had devastating effect on the Northeast Ohio’s manufacturing economy. They didn’t simply stop at NAFTA, after initially rejecting the Citi Group merger they succumbed to a fierce lobbying effort by Citi Group and signed the legislation that repealed the Glass-Steagall’s Act.

That created the groundwork for the collapse of the financial markets in 2008. After they left the White House the Clintons embarked on venture to create what Rosalind Helderman and Tom Hamburger of the Washington Post called “Bill Clinton Inc.,” cozying up to corporate executives and foreign governments in order enrich themselves and their family in the name of the Clinton Foundation. After over a decade of enriching themselves by making six-figure speeches to Wall Street executives the Clinton machine tried to re-brand Hillary Clinton as a woman of the people, looking out for those in Midwestern steel cities across America.

On Nov. 8 the answer was clear, the auto workers at KBI in Sandusky, the steel workers Republic Steel in Lorain and Warren Steel in Youngstown were not buying it and traditionally blue counties like Lorain, Erie and Mahoning went red for the first time in a long time. The Midwestern “rust belt” states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin all went for Donald J. Trump.

There were two kinds of pissed-off people that voted for Trump, the racist, sexist, fact-free xenophobes must be rejected and left to die on the vine. The other, the voices of the Midwestern steel workers that have seen good middle class jobs leave and a nation turned their back on them must be heard.

That is the true story of the 2016 presidential election.

*

Max Upton, 30, is Perkins township resident and member of Erie County Democratic Party executive committee. He has an undergraduate degree in Urban Policy and Management from Cleveland State University.