Why the Electoral College voting process matters

There is a reason that the Electoral College holds the key to presidential selection in the U.S., but it may not be the reason many think.

Recent vote tallies show Hillary Clinton ahead in the national popular vote, while we already know she has lost the Electoral College. If this comes to pass, it will be twice in two consecutive decades, and five times total, that the winner of the national popular vote is not the winner of the Electoral College.

The possibility and reality of this result has people perplexed about this process.

The question has been repeatedly asked: “Why not just have a direct popular vote?”

Some have defended the Electoral College by arguing that it preserves the voice of the states in the electoral process. It may look that way now, but the delegates at the Constitutional Convention were not talking about federalism when they approved the creation of the Electoral College. It would be a misrepresentation of their intent to invoke that argument now.

From a democratic perspective, the explanation for the Electoral College is far more controversial than that. The Electoral College was not created to enhance federalism and the role of the states. It was created to filter and refine the voice of a largely uninformed and geographically far-flung population. It was created to bridge the gap that existed among a weary and divided group of delegates who were, quite honestly, ready to go home.

At the convention, there were initially two main proposals for presidential selection on the table: popular election and legislative selection.Both of these options had support, but neither could consistently withstand the barrage of criticisms that delegates sent their way.

1. Popular election was viewed with concern

Small state delegates were leery of such a plan as they worried their voters would not matter enough, and the large state voters would matter too much. They feared that candidates from large states would always have an advantage.

Southern state delegates worried that this plan would favor northern states because there were more eligible voters in the North. As a result, northern candidates would have an advantage.

Delegates across the board worried that our geographically diverse and distant country would pose a major challenge to any candidate trying to raise their profile and gain support.

Voters could ultimately be asked to vote for candidates they truly knew nothing about.

2. Legislative selection was perceived as problematic because of the conceptual challenge it would pose to maintaining a separation of powers

Allowing legislative selection of the president would serve to create a presidential dependency upon the legislature. This dependency would render any president subservient to the will of congressional majorities on all matters, including his re-election potential.

As the summer of 1787 wore on, the topic of presidential selection was the can repeatedly kicked down the road.

Delegate votes were taken, and legislative selection was approved on a number of occasions, but reservations remained as to whether or not this was the best way to go.

Ultimately, a proposal for presidential selection was created by the Committee on Postponed Matters, which intended to address all concerns and assuage all fears that were generated by the previous proposals.

This proposal contained provisions for an Electoral College, an intermediary body, which would be most likely chosen by the people of each state and would then be charged with electing the president and vice president.

Each elector would have two votes, and they would have to cast at least one ballot for an out-of-state candidate to help increase the chances of a candidate building a majority vote.

The electors would never meet in a national assembly so as to reduce the potential for sabotage, collusion and intrigue. Each elector would exercise his own judgment and make his own decision. There was no call for “pledged” votes, and thus truly no intention for this to be a nod to federalism.

Further, the plan provided for a “plan B” of sorts if no candidate won a majority of the Electoral College votes. Interestingly, the plan was to revert to legislative selection. If a president and/or vice president could not be determined using the Electoral College, then the House of Representatives and/or Senate would be called upon to cast their votes.

This is the process that was ultimately approved and ratified in the Constitution.

There were many factors that could not have been known at that time, including the immediate development of political parties that would allow both candidates and voters to organize support. They could not have known that many of the problems that they thought a popular vote would lead to (for instance, large states being more pivotal and important than small states) would develop under the Electoral College system.

Almost upon ratification, the notion of the Electoral College began to change in practice and through amendment. Though the Electoral College does not currently function the way the delegates intended all those years ago when they created it, the intent of the founders should not be disregarded as we evaluate our method of electing the president.

The desire for a popular vote has never completely gone away, and the desire to change our method of presidential selection increases in years such as this when it appears the popular vote will not align with the Electoral College vote.

There are proposals aplenty to reform this system, and the rationale for such reforms almost always rests on the desire to utilize a more direct democratic process. There are also plenty of reasons put forth to leave the Electoral College the way it is, but they should be rooted in a knowledge of the history of the convention and the intent of the founders.

It is true that the majority of convention delegates did not want a direct popular vote.

The question now: Do the assumptions and conditions that existed then still stand today? If the answer is no, then there is no reason to dismiss calls for reform.