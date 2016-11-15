Opinion: Stierwalt leaves mess

But it could already be too late for Sandusky County Prosecutor Tom Stierwalt to make any legitimate decisions about them before he leaves office at the end of the year.

If criminal allegations against Sheriff Kyle Overmyer are true, Overmyer was concealing a drug addiction right under the prosecutor’s nose as both men served as leaders of the county’s drug task force.

Overmyer under fire

Even after he was informed, Stierwalt failed to take any action. Think, for a moment, about the ramifications of that, what they could be.

It’s either rock dumb, or intentionally oblivious, and there should be a deep and legitimate public probe to determine which one it is. It it weren’t for the police chiefs in the county fighting against them, the jailed sheriff and the lame duck prosecutor likely would still be in charge.

Watch: Police chiefs call out sheriff, DeWine

Stierwalt still must ask for a special prosecutor to review the investigation of former sheriff’s Detective Sean O’Connell. The Lorain County sheriff’s office referred it to him three months ago to determine if criminal charges should be filed.

Tom asked Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine to take the investigation but got a hard, fast “No!” from DeWine. Stierwalt seems to have been shopping for a different prosecutor ever since ,and he’s refused comment about why he doesn’t just hand it over to the court to pick an independent prosecutor.

It might be more important to both Stierwalt and DeWine to maintain control — by any means necessary — and protect O’Connell from being charged even if he should be, given the common histories all three men share with botched criminal cases, including drug cases.

For Stierwalt it might be about protecting his legacy, as damaged as it is. For DeWine it could be he’s protecting his longer-term plan to run for governor in 2018 and succeed John Kasich. It could be there are comfortable relationships across boundaries between right and wrong that need protecting.

Those potential combinations could make O’Connell the big winner. He might walk away without a thorough review of the current allegations against him — that he leaked the names of targets and informants in drug investigations — if Stierwalt and DeWine get their way.

Enter Chris Hilton and Tim Braun

Hilton promised during his campaign for sheriff he would pursue complaints families made about botched investigations. When he takes office in January those families and the public will be expecting action.

Braun could inherent the O’Connell file if Stierwalt fails to act. He and Hilton will inherent the unsolved homicide of Heather Bogle and other unsolved homicides, for sure, come January.

State v. Patrick Baker is another case in point. Patrick Baker Sr. claims O’Connell set him up to take a fall for a burglary he didn’t commit to settle an old grudge between the two over a car accident.

Baker, who had no criminal history, was convicted in 2014 after a quick trial in county court, and immediately sentenced to five years in prison despite his clean record. The scant evidence and extreme brevity of his trial, conviction and sentencing — it all happened in one hearing — should be enough to make anyone fearful about the state of criminal justice in Sandusky County.

He spent 18 months in a state prison before the Sixth District Court of Appeals threw out the conviction, citing 41 instances in which Stierwalt and county Judge John Dewey erred in practice and procedure, denying Baker’s right to due process.

Despite the horrendous mishandling, Baker’s been required to wear an ankle monitor since his release from prison in May, while Stierwalt arrogantly ponders whether he will seek a retrial in a two-bit burglary for which there doesn’t appear to be any credible evidence.

Justice delayed, justice denied. He couldn’t get Baker convicted fast enough the first time around. This time, Baker and his family languish under Stierwalt’s thumb, a twist of fate cruelly imposed by Stierwalt’s indecisiveness.

For families that have complained for years about law enforcement in Sandusky County, O’Connell was a common denominator. He’s always claimed he’d done nothing wrong, but he was never investigated until now. He quit the sheriff’s office in September, rather than face potential termination or other punishment for leaking confidential information.

The scope of the Lorain County probe was limited, however, but still the investigator found cause to make a criminal referral. Stierwalt’s failure to act on it doesn’t serve the public, and it doesn’t serve O’Connell, leaving a stench of favoritism, and denying him the real chance of being cleared of wrongdoing.

Thanks Tom. Thanks a lot.