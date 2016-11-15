She didn't have it in the bag

In the wake?

After all, it was the election that woke up the United States of America. Or as some want to believe before, during and after last week’s protests, the Divided States of America.

Nonetheless, the question begs: How many polls does it take to screw in a light bulb and screw up the selection projection on the election?

All of them.

For all the politically correct that I just offended by making a “poll-ish” joke, too bad.

Also, it’s too bad for all of the political commentators from TV, radio, the worldwide web and the printed word who based and gave their opinions from information they obtained from polls.

Especially when they pitch selected data from polls that benefits the cause or candidate they’re trying to pitch to the voter. Because of that practice, we’ve all read or heard from them, in an attempt to prove their point, quote something similar to the following:

“According to the latest Alvin and the Chipmunks poll, voters that eat three-legged polka-dotted grasshoppers while hula hooping on a pogo stick will cast their ballot for the candidate that puts her pantsuit on one leg at a time.”

For the record, I’ve never used information from a poll to help make a point in my viewpoints. It’s hard to make your point when the reference you’re using has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 percent or more.

Plus, the main reason I don’t trust polls is they once trusted me.

HALFTIME SHOW. Last Thursday the Cleveland Browns, after the opening kickoff which the Baltimore Ravens downed in the end zone, meaning the game clock never began, realized they had 12 men on defense on the field before the first snap of the ball.

So, to avoid a penalty, the Browns called a timeout before the game officially started.

Unfortunately for the Browns, the timeout ended and they had to play the game.

Anyway, 36 years ago I received a telephone call from a voice identifying themselves as a pollster from the Harris Poll and asking if I minded answering a few questions for the sample ballot survey they were conducting for the upcoming presidential election.

Why certainly.

Especially since my gigantic brain had already made up my mind that I was going to vote for the independent candidate, John Anderson. My gigantic brain also made up my mind that if I gave them the illusion I was voting for one of the other contenders that my choice for president would take everyone by surprise.

Surprise! He didn’t. But I’m sure the pollster believed everything I said about the candidate running for his second term, President Carter, who during his presidency gave up the Panama Canal but gave us the Iran hostage situation, the gas shortage, lusting in his heart and Billy Beer.

Ever since then I haven’t trusted polls, and after last Saturday I have more reason not to trust polls more than I ever have.

Specifically, because in the AP and Coaches NCAA football polls the undefeated ranked No. 2,3 and 4 teams all lost.

That’s right.

After 10 weeks, the teams polled by the media and coaches, Michigan (2), Clemson (3) and Washington (4), as the best of the best, weren’t.

Now, everyone has a conspiracy theory as to why Candidate Clinton’s shocking defeat was due to this, that and the other thing. But the one conjecture I have not heard is the theory I believe responsible for Candidate Clinton’s Election Day demise.

It comes as no surprise that only an estimated 57 percent of registered voters, which is 51 percent of the voting age population, cast their ballots last week.

Just 10 days before Election Day most polls had Candidate Clinton with a lead of 10 percent or more. Because of that lead in the polls I believe she lost a lot of votes because they believed Candidate Clinton “had it in the bag” and did not bother to vote.

I don’t have the specifics but I would not be shocked if over half of the protesters last week pulled a Kaepernick and didn’t vote.

How ironic would that be?

Protesters raising their voices because the voter has spoken.