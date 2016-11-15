R-E-S-P-E-C-T for our presidents — past and present

By now, those of you who had threatened to leave the country if the wrong candidate won, are busy either packing up and checking out the job scene for immigrants in Canada or busy eating your words.

It’s rather presumptuous to think our neighbors up north would be awaiting our arrival with open arms. If Americans are bellowing about people coming from south of the border to take over our jobs, our health services and our neighborhoods, why would we expect Canadians would feel any different about those stragglers south of them?

So, for better or for worse, we will have to adjust to a new president. give lip service to the beauty of democracy, but nearly half of us do not want to listen to the voice of the people.

The people have spoken, the votes were cast and that’s that.

So many people who are eligible to vote remain unregistered and many who are registered to vote didn’t bother.

That in itself is the voice of the people. A large percentage of American citizens are telling us they really don’t give a crap who is in the White House.

That’s their perogative, I guess.

We have almost two months to adjust to the change. Shout, cry, whine, all you want. When Inauguration Day comes, it’s time to stop maligning the person chosen by the majority.

Regardless of your thoughts before the election about the qualifications and personalities of the candidates, it’s time for civility and respect towards our president.

A lack of respect has marked treatment of the last few presidents, or maybe it’s always been that way. But that behavior clearly plays into the divisiveness that threatens the American dream.

There are those who make a living satirizing and lampooning our “heroes,” be they politicians, athletes or actors. Leave the arrows to those who have a talent for healthy, humorous criticism. Saturday Night Live, late night TV hosts and political cartoonists make a living at it. The rest of us end up sounding like sour grape whiners.

Make the best of the situation, take the high road in dealing with those with whom you don’t agree. You will get another chance in four years to make things right if your party came up short. Don’t wait till a month before the 2020 election to start paying attention.

This is the end of Kathy Lilje’s Presidential rant for 2016.

Be kind to each other.