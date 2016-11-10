Transitioning into independence

Earlier this month, the Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosted its first Transition Weekend for families and individuals.

Transition is the time from age 14 through graduation. This “final step” into adulthood can be stressful for any family, but it can feel even more overwhelming if a child has a developmental disability. Things like independent living, employment, guardianship and self-advocacy, are all a part of the transition discussion.

The Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities Transition Weekend provided the platform for local families to join together for a shared parenting and shared learning experience.

Different from the typical “transition fair,” this event had two conference like tracks.

Parents heard from transition experts, learning vital information to really help their child move into adulthood.

Youth participated in learning activities, group discussion and worked on a tool called a “Life Book”. The “Life Book” is a part scrapbook, part activity, part journal. By completing and using the “Life Book” each youth will have the opportunity to think about what they want in their life as they become an adult.

The book can also be used in the many plans and meetings many kids with disabilities are a part of.

Another highlight of the weekend was an advocate panel. Two adults, who themselves have disabilities, spoke about their own experiences with transition and becoming an adult. One parent was overheard saying, “That is what I want for my child” as the speakers described their experiences with living on their own, paving a career path and getting married.

Overall, the 50-plus attendees rated the event as positive. Parents are already giving suggestions to keep the momentum going, including meeting on the weekends and hosting another event next year. Adults loved the chance to talk with other transition-age parents. The kids were active, engaged, and ready to drive into their “Life Books” at home.