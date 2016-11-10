The verdict: Jurors can make true impact on U.S. legal system

Jury duty.

Just the words bring out a negative connotation for most people.

What may come to mind includes a jury verdict that was inconsistent with the way we viewed the facts, and we question how the jury came to their verdict.

We may see the law as the problem, believing that better laws would lead to a result that would make us feel good.

We also see many examples of corporations taking advantage of people with little or no consequences. We bailed out Wall Street banks and the automakers, but the executives are still making exaggerated incomes after taking government handouts, and no one went to prison.

Or we pay high premiums for insurance coverage, but the companies "just say no" when the loss or injuries occur, and we feel powerless to hold someone accountable.

Or, as more recently has occurred in southern Ohio, the judge decides a wealthy person deserves a light sentence for a sexual assault crime, meanwhile we know the victim will suffer for a lifetime.

We may not be able to afford time away from work or our family to sit on a jury, with good reason. Some trials can take weeks, although most are decided in a few days. Or we may tell ourselves we have better things we need to be doing.

I do not want to minimize these concerns, but I would like to try to turn this thinking into action.

Allow me to suggest that participation with a jury may be the greatest opportunity for people to take action within the legal system.

The jury has the right to make decisions about the facts as they are presented and apply the law as the court explains it for the particular case. The jury has the right to decide important legal matters, and have their voices heard.

When we consider the right to a jury as written into the Sixth Amendment, we could think about our right to participate as a juror.

We could consider that we could help hold the hospital accountable to provide the care people should receive. Trucking companies or insurance companies or banks or criminals might learn that people matter, and a jury in Erie County will hold someone accountable for their actions or their failure to protect someone from harm.

A courthouse is often located in the middle of town in a prominent location. The courtrooms are open to the public, and people have the right to sit in on a trial.

What happens for the participants of the day may be the most important event they will ever experience. And we all need people to take back their right to decide how critical issues of the day will be handled.

We might welcome the next opportunity we have to serve our community and make our voices heard. I was recently called for service, and I was with the group of prospective jurors in the jury box until one of the parties in the case had me removed from the panel. I was a little nervous when I was answering questions, but I felt I would be honest and fair to both parties.

The courts in Erie County serve as a defense against injustice and abuse. They will need to do so again. Jury duty is our civil right, and I hope you will keep an open mind to the opportunity to participate in a trial.