Fix the FEC

Time for what? You ask.

Time for the Federal Election Commission to fix what Commissioner Ann M. Ravel described as a commission that is worse than dysfunctional.

Yikes! You say.

Is it possible the FEC is worse than what is currently the poster child for dysfunctional?

Commissioner Ravel evidently has given up any hope of “Nip it! Nip it in the bud!” about finance abuses that occurred during the 2016 presidential campaign, because this is what she blurted about the situation:

“The likelihood of the laws being enforced is slim. I never want to give up, but I’m not under any illusions. People think the FEC is dysfunctional. It’s worse than dysfunctional.”

Double Yikes! You say.

Here is the that about that. Now-FEC Commissioner Ravel made that statement when she was then-FEC chairwoman a year and a half ago.

I’ll see your double yikes and raise you with a Triple Zoinks!

That’s right. Eighteen months before yesterday’s election, then Chairwoman Nostradamus — err, Chairwoman Ravel —predicted the future by foreseeing presidential candidates going up, down and all around the finance laws established by the FEC.

To misquote John Lennon. Imagine that. It’s easy if you try.

Especially when you factor the Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in the Citizens United case. A decision that opened up the vaults allowing corporations and unions to join billionaire donors and Super PACs to spend unlimited funds in support of presidential candidates.

No wonder, for some, it’s hard to remember the Federal Election Commission was formed over 41 years ago in response to a political scandal that’s easy to remember.

Watergate.

Anyway, the Watergate trial established a connection that the money from donors intended for the Committee for the Re-Election of the President (Richard “I am not a crook” Nixon) was set aside in a “Slush Fund” and used by the Watergate burglars.

Which inspired Congress to form the Federal Election Commission and write legislation to enforce the provisions of laws that set limits and restrictions on contributions and oversaw the public funding of presidential elections.

That was then.

This is now.

Now, you get more action by watching paint dry, grass grow and snails racing turtles than any FEC action on policing presidential campaign contributions.

Not to mention, but I will, the FEC is powerless when it comes to setting any form of campaign policy regarding campaign etiquette. Especially when it comes to attack advertisements that we’ve seen and heard getting more and more aggressive every four years.

Of course, freedom of speech and that whole First Amendment thing when it comes to attack advertisements allows freedom of speech.

This is why the FEC is powerless.

This is why Congress needs to disband the Federal Election Commission.

This is why Congress should select a standing joint committee dedicated to setting campaign guidelines when it comes to presidential advertisements, debates and speeches for candidates running for the Oval Office.

Plus, by making the guidelines public, presidential candidates should, could and would adhere to them.

Hmmm …

With presidential candidates playing up the positive of what they can give the American people instead of playing up the negative of their opponent, then maybe voters would have a better idea of who they are voting for …

Instead of who they are voting against.

As far as monitoring presidential campaign contributions, Congress should legislate that the Internal Revenue Service institute a branch devoted to tracking how presidential candidates spend the donations given to them.

The IRS? Don’t forget to remember it was the Bureau of Revenue that kept Al Capone from becoming president.

Will the system fix the system?

With only 1,456 shopping days left until the next presidential election, I highly doubt that will be enough time.