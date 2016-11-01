To vote, or not to vote?

With only six shopping days left until Election Day, the election selection for the next new president might cause more than a few registered voters to protest.

Not by taking a knee at the ballot box.

Nope.

That form of protest — taking a knee during the National Anthem started by a then non-starting quarterback when he began his “Look at me! Look at me! Look at me!” demonstration — is not how voters will protest.

Voters will protest by …

Ta da!

Not voting.

Tell us more, Professor Obvious.

Well, according to the Federal Election Commission, citizens in the USA have been protesting a whole heap during presidential elections as the percentage of the voting-age population casting their ballots in presidential elections just this century has been:

2000 — 51.21 percent

2004 — 56.70 percent

2008 — 58.23 percent

2012 — 54.47 percent

Using my gigantic brain and a small, battery-powered abacus (or is that, gigantic abacus and small, battery-powered brain?) the number of U.S. citizens throughout the presidential election during that time frame eligible to vote, but didn’t, adds up to, ahem, a lot.

Actually, by adding the four election cycles together and carrying the 7, the total of voting-age citizens in our nation that didn’t vote this century for president of the USA is approximately 400 million.

Yikes!

That’s nearly 180 million more than our current population. On the bright side, think of all the money saved with all the “I Voted” stickers not being given away.

HALFTIME SHOW. I believe the music piped in through the speakers of independent-living facilities for people of retirement age and beyond should now feature rock legends such as Led Zeppelin, The Doors, The Rolling Stones and various other artists popular nearly 50 years ago.

That would go a long way in a short time to help make the past the present for their residents.

Speaking of Zeppelin, the Margaretta HS marching band directed by Adam Reardon recently did a halftime show of “Zep” songs consisting of “Rock and Roll,” “Black Dog” and “Kashmir” and pulled it off brilliantly.

And it makes me wonder.

Did Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham ever think in the early ’70s the songs they wrote would remain the same and be performed 45 years later by marching bands in the USA?

Probably not. Otherwise they would have written:

“It’s been a long time since I marched in formation.”

Anyway, of all the reasons to protest and not to vote for president of the USA, the top four reasons could be the following:

1. In it for themselves.

2. Phonies.

3. Liars.

4. Hypocrites.

Oh-Oh!

Candidate Clinton versus Candidate Trump. Looks like I need to add another category.

5. All of the above.

Yes, it appears we are headed for another under 60 percent turnout from the voting age population six days from now.

By the way, for the people who claim that those who don’t vote don’t have a right to complain.

Poppycock!

If anything, the people who voted don’t have a right to complain because they are the ones who voted “Yay” or “Nay” to put the powers that be, in power.

Now, for those of you wondering, here is the best way not to vote and make your protest heard.

By voting.

That’s right.

Register to vote. Go to the polls on Election Day. Sign in. Get your ballot. Go to your voting station. Hum the chorus to “Dream On” by Aerosmith then turn in your blank ballot.

You have thereby fulfilled your right to vote and your right to protest the vote by not voting at the same time.

I have to believe that would send a loud and clear message to politicians.

Especially if it were 100 percent voting-age citizens casting 100 percent blank ballots.

To vote, and not to vote, perhaps, that is the answer.