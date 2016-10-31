It's just a jump to the left and a step to the right

On Thursday , Oct. 20, Fox TV presented a showing of “Rocky Horror Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again.”

I looked forward to seeing it, as being in the audience of the play or the movie was always fun.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with “Rocky Horror ...,” it’s a cheesy, campy take-off on the Frankenstein story. It’s silly, risque, and so much fun. It became a cult classic in the 1970s when it was shown at midnight on weekends in theaters all across America. College students in costume made it a regular event, many seeing it scores of times.

So here it was 40 years later for the former fans, now watching from their recliners in their own living rooms.

The story, still corny and sleazy, had to clean up a bit for TV audiences.

Therein lies the problem.

“Rocky Horror” was counterculture. It was never meant to be mainstream.

How could we expect it to be any good? I mean, really?

“Rocky Horror” shown during prime time (when children might be watching) on a Thursday night on — of all networks, Fox! The conservative family-value network does a remake of a story about a promiscuous transvestite from Transylvania. Joining the fun are two innocents who quickly fall prey to his charms and forget all about virginity — or heterosexuality for that matter.

Have you heard enough? If so, I won’t even mention the incest or cannibalism.

Prime time on Fox!

It’s a little like Disney doing a remake of “Lolita.”

The music was fun though.

The main problem is no matter how good the lead LaVerne Cox, a transgender woman, was, she is not Tim Curry.

Curry played Dr. Frankenfurter with such style that the part can never be duplicated by anyone else.

The role of the butler, Riff Raff, was also iconic. Richard O’Brien played the original. He was creepy and fascinating in the role. Reeve Carney was just too normal looking and was trying too hard to be evil. It didn’t work.

Adam Lambert as Eddie, the part made famous by Meatloaf, was just all wrong. I can’t help but wonder what the casting director was thinking.

Here I am, playing amateur critic, when really I was just a fan in its heyday. I’ll give the producers credit. They tried.

That might be what went wrong. They tried.

The original had the air of not trying, just doing. Like so many things, the beauty of holding the past in your memory is far superior to trying to go back to it. We can only be caught in a time warp in our imaginations.

They should have left well enough alone.

But the underlying theme of “Rocky Horror” is timeless. As Dr. Frankenfurter says, “Don’t dream it, be it.”

Be kind to each other.