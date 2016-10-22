Opinion: Worst attorney general, ever

“I am speaking on behalf of the attorney general,” spokesman Dan Tierney might say. “The statement that Mike DeWine doesn’t like it when the Register reaches out to him for comment is neither correct nor incorrect.”

“We have no further comment for the Sandusky Register on this matter.”

The Register would report accordingly.

“Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine refused comment (to latest email asking about a matter of public concern), but a spokesman answered questions by sending a non-responsive reply to the inquiry.”

Believe it or not there was a time when DeWine was friendly with the Register, when he was running for his first term as attorney general. He was a guest on the Register’s public affairs talk program “Between the Lines,” and he promised to fight public corruption if he was elected.

But he never did.

In the nearly six years since, DeWine has been the best friend public corruption in Ohio ever had. He hides the public record in an attempt to hide the clear record that shows he’s not a good prosecutor, not a good investigator, not a good boss and not a good public servant.

DeWine won’t provide any update about the Heather Bogle homicide investigation more than 18 month after she was killed. He’s never provided a cogent update, or any information about it to the public, ever.

That’s the same unprofessional standard set by now-suspended Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer. If only there was a judge in Ohio with the courage to suspend Mike DeWine for dereliction of duty.

Heather Bogle, for all anyone knows, could be the innocent bystander in a war between rival drug dealers in which law enforcement acts more as a referee, regulating business as usual and giving one side favor over the other, for a price.

There has been speculation among some in the law enforcement community that her killers might be part of a drug syndicate, and it’s calling in favors. Only two people — both African-Americans — have been identified as “persons of interest,” but there’s no physical evidence at all connecting them to her murder.

“Major Strasser has been shot. Round up the usual suspects.”

The drag on the Bogle homicide probe is the same drag there was when DeWine investigated the jailhouse death of Craig Burdine, for more than a year, and walked away with nothing.

It’s the same drag there was when DeWine investigated the death of Jacob Limberios, and walked away with nothing. The “Dr. Phil” TV program uncovered more about what happened when the 19-year-old was killed.

It’s the same drag concerning the mass murder in Piketon, where eight members of a family were killed. DeWine’s no closer to any arrests today than he was at the start six months ago.

It’s the same drag DeWine’s providing for the Port Clinton mayor’s elections fraud complaint. It’s been four months since DeWine started investigating an anonymous complaint that Mayor Wheeler used an old address on his voter registration and Mike still doesn’t know what to do.

“These questions from reporter Patrick Pfanner are directed to you,” I wrote to DeWine after he instructed his spokesman to give Pfanner yet another non-responsive reply to an inquiry about Wheeler’s case.

“It’s surprising that an anonymous letter would require this much time for your office to review and make a decision about. It would seem to be unfair that someone who is accused in this manner would have to wait this long for action from you.”

There was no reply from DeWine; Tierney’s response was terse.

“The Ohio Attorney General’s Office declines further comment at this time,” Tierney replied Friday.

Next week, next month, next year or sometime in 2018, DeWine will hold a news conference and extoll the awesome work his office did, regardless whether Heather Bogle’s killers are ever brought to justice. He’ll walk away from the podium and never speak of it again.

If the Register stops asking him about it, he might not even bother with a news conference, or ever report on it at all.

The public record about it will be compromised; the truth will never be known; and justice will never be served.

Jon Husted for governor.