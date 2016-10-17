Western Lake Erie should be classified as impaired water

Big question posed by the Sandusky Register, “Are the Great Lakes better or worse than they were four years ago?” How does a person gauge the improvement or decline of an “ecosystem based natural resource” that has so many components that are not visible? What is visible may not give a true picture, but it can lead to conclusions that may not be even close to correct. The Healing Our Waters – Great Lakes Coalition 12th Annual, Great Lakes Restoration Conference (Sept. 20-22) was a gathering of stakeholders, scientists, governmental entities, politicians, non-governmental organizations and others at Cedar Point. It presented Lake Erie Shores and Islands at its best to discuss the overall conditions of past years, present and future of Lake Erie and all of the Great Lakes. The weather and overall conditions were perfect for the connection with our Great Lake at its best. But was it the best image to have the event focus on? The condition of the Great Lakes is not an item that can be absolutely diagnosed and the evaluation takes a lot more than a brief peak at a single location or even a few locations. The Great Lakes are truly at a critical juncture. They are at a tipping point as declared by many that truly know the overall conditions and the elements of the problems. This continues to be the situation The front page items have usually focused on the most visible emotional aspects, but there is much more. The underlying causes of the blue-green algae blooms, dead zones, declining fisheries, closed beaches due to bacteria counts, ever increasing impacts of invasive species, sediment deposits in navigational channels, open lake depositing of dredge material, impaired water quality for utilization for drinking water, undersized and outdated sewage treatment facilities, outdated regulations for discharges of waste water, changes in agricultural row crop practices, changes in livestock practices and concentrations, changes in drainage practices, changes in soils, changes in residential lawn and landscape practices, changes in weather patterns, and much more. How do we clarify all of the situations and accurately evaluate to make a decision? All of the facts considered, there has not been much change in the condition of the Great Lakes. How can we say that things have improved? What has been changed? Yes a lot has been done with drinking water treatment systems and substantial gains have been made in improving sewage treatment. Many combined sanitary / storm water systems have been upgraded. Yet we know that nothing has been changed relative to so many of the other components of the problem. Water quality is the primary issue. Quality of water is not just how clear it is and requires a lot more evaluating than a look across the lake from the shoreline or the observation of a freshly dipped jar or glass from alongside a dock. 2015, 2013, 2011, and 2010 were nearly perfect years for conditions to have huge algae blooms in the Western Basin of Lake Erie. Likewise, 2016 was a perfect year for a beautiful lake. We must understand what has transpired over the last century in the Lake Erie Watershed region to even begin to understand the issues at hand. Are we making progress? Are things better now than they were four years ago? The conditions that created the historic algae blooms of 2015 and 2011 are still present and will produce more blooms of historic proportions given the presence of the heavy rainfall events. A great deal has been done to evaluate and diagnose the major contributors to the nutrient levels that drive the events severity. Numbers can be worked back, forth, up and down, but the circumstances are that algae blooms are the result of run off of water from rainfall events coupled with the transfer of nutrients into the waters of the Lakes. Nutrient levels in the waters of the Great Lakes have been an issue for most of the Great Lakes and will continue to be problems as long as the transfer of nutrients into the waters continues. If there are high levels of run off with nutrients, we will have algal blooms. The sources of the nutrients are varied, but it is agreed that the non-point sources are the real problem. Non-point sources include residential and agricultural run-off, but the agricultural has two sources row crops and livestock. Contributing factors to the nutrient laden run-offs are large livestock confined feeding operations along with ongoing increase use of shallow tile with soil conditions that contribute to increases run-off and nutrient loss on cropland. We are getting very close, according to some of the scientists, to being able to precisely locate the sources of the nutrients, which will be very helpful. This will enable the establishment of criteria to reduce nutrient loading. Another point of information that seems to be well established is that the loss of organic content in the soils may be a more significant factor in the run-off and nutrient issues. The quantity of organic material (carbon) in the soil is an important factor in the ability of the soil to hold moisture and nutrients. Most of the soils have experienced significant losses in organic content due to agricultural practices. The use of cover crops may present substantial opportunities to correct this. We must continue to pressure the State of Ohio to declare the Western Basin of Lake Erie as impaired water. Once this declaration is made, it will put a series of actions that will be able to address the issues and implementation of corrective actions much more effectively.