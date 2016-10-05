Most of us take time to think and talk about important matters that have permanent consequences. Yet we don’t do it when it comes to life and death issues. In our American culture, we talk about birth, i.e., the plans for the baby’s arrival, if the birth will be natural or C-section, if the baby will be a boy or a girl, the baby’s name, etc. However, we aren’t as quick to discuss plans of preparing for our departure.

I had the good fortune of listening to Jan Buchholz, RN, CEO of Stein Hospice, speak several years ago. She said something that was so true, “None of us are going to get out of here alive.” She’s right. As sure as we are born, we, too, are going to die. Yet this discussion is avoided like the plague. We are more comfortable discussing the issue of constipation than our own death. Why?

The answer is because it’s a difficult conversation to have with someone you love. Most of us don’t know how to begin the discussion, even when it is our own life that we want to talk about. It’s not pleasant to think about having an incurable illness/condition that makes one live in physical discomfort or in a permanent unconscious state. Nonetheless, you owe it to yourself, and those who love you, to make your wishes known should this be your fate.

If this is a conversation you know you should have, but don’t know how to have it, Serving Our Seniors and Stein Hospice are working together to hold two forums to help you. The forums are called “Consider The Conversation." The first one will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, to accommodate working adults who aren’t available during the day; and the second one will be 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Both forums will be held at Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky.

This forum will include a thought provoking documentary on end of life conversations and care. This will be followed by a discussion between the audience and the speaker, Amy Skolnik, of Stein Hospice.

An audience of 10 or more is required. RSVPs are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. To reserve your seat call Serving Our Seniors (419-624-1856) and ask for Sarah’s voicemail. Leave your name, telephone number and the name of this event and the date you wish to attend. Or you can email your reservation to mail@servingourseniors.org. If we fail to attract a large enough audience, you will be notified of any cancellations.

Q: I turned 65 years old last year and Serving Our Seniors helped me enroll into a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. It has worked really well for me. Since I’m happy with it, can I just keep it and not look at other Medicare Part D plans?

A: You are allowed to, but I recommend against doing that. Each year the Medicare Part D plans reserve the right to change what the charge for a premium and what medicines they are going to cover. You should “shop” what drug plans will cover in 2017 and what their monthly insurance premium will be in 2017. Erie County residents ages 60 and older can call our office and request a Medicare Part D appointment. We will help you decipher what the various drug plans cover and what they cost.

If you do nothing by Dec. 7, your existing Medicare Part D plan will automatically renew.

Q: Will there be any more talks that will help me understand Medicare?

A: Yes, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, Sue Daughtery will be speaking at the North Coast Senior Expo at Kalahari Resort, and answering audience questions about Medicare and how “open enrollment” works. It is free and open to the public.