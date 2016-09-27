Outsiders won't invest in our city unless we do

As the world changed, and as much as we would like to think we could control the decisions, we could not control the loss of local manufacturing. These decisions were out of local hands. However, we have been very fortunate to have a waterfront and the economic alternatives in recreation and entertainment. Many communities in Ohio do not have this option and continue to languish.

As our local economy continues to evolve, we see exciting things happening: the continued development along U.S. 250, the development of Sports Force on Cleveland Road, the continued development in downtown Sandusky, the developing medical corridor on Hayes Avenue, expansion at BGSU Firelands, the potential Mucci Farms greenhouse project and, of course, the continued development and investment made by Cedar Fair in our community. We believe there could be more to come.

Economic development leads to additional economic development. Additional economic development leads to additional jobs. While perhaps not the manufacturing jobs we remember from the 1990s, they are jobs nonetheless, and lead to a more vibrant community. Again, we are fortunate to have alternatives other communities our size do not have.

When potential job-creating investors look at our area, they will look to see how WE, as local citizens, support our area. They look at infrastructure, police and fire, roads, libraries, cultural opportunities, hospitals and an educated work force, which means vibrant schools.

We can tell you that if we don’t step up and invest, the investors will think long and hard about investing. Always keep in mind, outside investment leads to economic activity and ultimately job creation.

For the first time in many years we see a strong momentum developing in our area. We need to do everything we can to sustain this momentum. This means we all need to step up and support the various levies that will be on our ballots Nov. 8.

None of us are crazy about paying increased taxes. None of us are crazy about the methods of school and local funding. We cannot control the methods of public funding. What we can control is pushing the economic momentum developing in our area by making our area as attractive as possible for investment and job creation.

The long-term reward for our community is before us; we need to reach for it by investing today.

James O. Miller

Chairman of the board and CEO, Civista Bank

Editor’s note: The Register will publish a news story on this subject in an upcoming issue.