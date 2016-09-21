Despite this good news, affording to grow old is becoming more of a challenge – especially for Baby Boomers. More older adults are living later life as a divorced person, having had to split assets and in some cases retirement income. With each passing year, the cost of Medicare insurance continues to increase. Fewer employers offer a guaranteed pension to supplement Social Security Retirement Income. Couple that fact with more older Americans living well into their 80s and 90s, one has to wonder… how long can one afford to live in later life?

The financial services industry knows that questions like this are on the minds of older Americans and will offer this age group investment opportunities. Before a decision to invest is made, it’s important that the older investor truly understand what is the actual investment product.

To help older adults understand their investments a little better, Serving Our Seniors is holding a public forum entitled “Understanding What’s What When Investing” 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 7, at the Erie County Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Perkins Twp. A professional panel consisting of Johnnie Leonhardt, CFP, Edward Jones, Kathy Muldoon, EA, CFP, Payne, Nickles & Company, and George Steinemann, CFP, AIF, Civista Investments, will explain what is a stock, mutual fund, annuity, CD, money market, exchange traded funds and how is one different from the other. We will also discuss the different types of stocks, annuities, mutual funds and the pros and cons of each.

This is not a sales pitch seminar. No audience information will be shared with the panel. This forum will be a dialogue between the panel and audience and will be facilitated by Sue Daugherty, to ensure the answers and explanations given are in a manner that is simple and easy to understand.

An audience of 25 or more is required to justify the time of the panel. To reserve your seat call Serving Our Seniors at 419-624-1856, and ask for Sarah’s voicemail, or e-mail mail@servingourseniors.org. Leave your name, number and the name of this event. If we fail to attract a large enough audience you will be notified the forum has been cancelled.

Q: I’m getting so much Medicare mail. I don’t know what to do. Who can help me understand all of the Medicare Insurance information?

A: There is a lot offered to help you. “Making Sense Out of Medicare” is 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Erie County Building, downtown Sandusky. And “Medicare Check Up,” 6-7 p.m. Sept. 28, at Serving Our Seniors office still has two seats available. RSVPs are required. Also, at 9:30-10:30 a.m at the North Coast Senior Expo on Oct. 10, at Kalahari, Patti Stineman and Sue will be doing a Medicare Q&A session with the audience. Or you can call our office now and ask for a personal Medicare insurance counseling session. 419-624-1856.