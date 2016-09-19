Homecoming: Memories are made of this

On Oct.6, Sandusky Elementary, Middle School and High School students will stage a parade to remember, starting at Jackson Street Pier and proceeding to the stadium.

In addition to the elementary schools floats, the homecoming royalty and the football team, a special guest will be coming home. Former Streaks standout and member of the NFL Hall of Fame, Orlando Pace, and his family will join the students and other community members to celebrate Blue Streaks, SHS and the community.

Sandusky High School students and alumni will gather for the Blue Streaks-Lorain Titans game at 7 p.m. Oct.7 in Cedar Point Stadium at Strobel Field.

Saturday night the school cafeteria will be transformed for the glitz and glamour of the homecoming dance.

The Class of 2017 have the special honor of sharing the three-day homecoming with Pace, one of SHS’s most famous alumni. Oct. 6 has been named Orlando Pace Day by the community. The street south of the stadium will be renamed Orlando Pace Drive.

And I am going to have lunch with him that day.

He will speak to the 1,300 or so students in the morning, dedicate the above mentioned street and check out the new park equipment at Orlando Pace Park in Sunnyside Subdivision.

Then, he is going to have lunch with me.

Oh, I probably should mention that about 200 Rotarians, Pace family members, city and county dignitaries, school officials and other Sandusky Register people will be present, too.

You have a opportunity to join us. Former and present Sandusky students are asked to share their Blue Streak Dreams in a 300-word or less essay. What are your dreams, what have you done to realize these goals and how did the school help? Send it to: Blue Streak Dreams, Sandusky Register, 314 W. Market St. and we will pick a winner to be read at the Rotary luncheon and invite the writer to be there with us. You can also email your entry to news@sanduskyregister.com. Deadline to receive submissions is Sept. 30.

As for the parade, local businesses and organizations are invited to participate with a float or other presence. Contact Nichole O’Hara at nohara@scs-k12.net to be added to the lineup of the community’s leaders.

What’s a parade without an audience? Just a bunch of people walking down the middle of the street. Join in the fun. Come out and cheer the Streaks, the schools, the band, and the community leaders.

Oh, and Orlando Pace. Did I mention I was having lunch with him?

