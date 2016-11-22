Girls came out for Girls Night Out in record fashion

HURON TWP. — The girls came out in record fashion.

About 1,200 women attended the 12th annual Girls Night Out event Monday at Kalahari Resorts.

It’s the region’s largest fundraiser benefiting cancer patients with proceeds supporting those receiving services from four local organizations: Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Cancer Services (of Erie County) and the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Centers.

The evening’s participants helped generate somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 with all funds going toward cancer-related initiatives.

“That is an incredible number,” said Peg Miller, the executive director of Cancer Services and a Girls Night Out co-chairwoman. “This is a great event for people to get to know about the four local cancer programs and support all the good work that we do.”

The event attracted people near and far.

Sisters Barb Livingstine, of Sandusky, and Esther Barto, of Strongsville, met up to spend some quality time together.

“It’s just a fun event,” Barto said. “It’s us girls getting out and having a night to ourselves. We get to have a girls’ night.”

They also reflected on cancer personally, and tragically, impacting each of them. Their father, James Chapman, died from cancer.

“My best friend, Yvonne Blodgett (53), died of pancreatic cancer,” Livingstine said. “Anything I can do to support and raise money for cancer awareness and help cure cancer I want to do.”

“My son-in-law died from brain cancer,” Barto said. “Everyone in some way is affected by cancer, and we have to eradicate it and support local events that are well organized to help raise money for the cause.”

