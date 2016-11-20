Dancing with the Stars

The judges, played by Debbie Tester, Pat Adkins and Bert Fall, portrayed the hit television judges for the ninth annual CASA event. CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocate, is a voice for children which helps them to find a safe and permanent home through the court system.

The soldout event, which is the primary fundraiser, raised more than $22,000 with one ‘star’ dancer Kevin Lowe raising more than $11,000.

Local community ‘stars’ were chosen and paired with dance professionals and performed in front of a audience of more than 350 people.

Dances and stars with their professional dancers included:

Aimee Slater and Steve Velasquez - “You and Me and Bottle Makes Three Tonight” by Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

Michelle Chio-Fox and Hank Fox - “Starlight” by Myles Kennedy

Gary Nipper and Mookie Many - “Soul Bossa Nova” from Austin Powers

Kevin Lowe and Ann Duez - “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi

Julie Bowman and Steve Velasquez - “Welcome to Burlesque” by Cher

Kyle O’Neill and Lisa Ramsey - Danced to a Musical Mash Up

Sarah Nation with Backup Dancers Jaclyn Zajac and Melinda Bahnsen - “Single Ladies” by Beyonce

Masters of Ceremonies included Jim Deer and Rich Riedmaier with CASA executive director Connie Cornett assisting.

“CASA has been serving Ottawa County for 10 years,” Cornett said “and we have been able to expand services to the TNT Mentoring Program and Ticket to Success Road to Life which would house students to learn independent living and learning life skills.”

The event also included auctions with proceeds going toward CASA.

Winners of the event were Gary Nipper and Mookie Hany winning Judge’s Choice and big winner of the evening Kevin Lowe and Ann Duez as winner of the mirror ball.

“This was our biggest year raising the most money ever,” Cornett said “it was just unbelievable. This event is dedicated to all the children served by CASA.”

For information about CASA, call Connie Cornett, executive director at 419-301-0225.

More photos of the event can be viewed at sanduskyregister.com