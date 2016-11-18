Zonta gourmet nut sale underway

The organization is selling gourmet nuts at more than a dozen locations throughout the area: Studio One; Tone, Grubbe, McGory, Vermeeren; Fabulous Female; Civista Bank of Sandusky; Flowerama; Lunch Box; The Gym in Huron; Berardi’s in Huron; Huron Ace Hardware; Huron Chamber of Commerce; Civista Bank of Huron; K&K; Hair Creations; and Fresh Hair Designs.

Cans are $20 and contain cashews, almonds, pecans, Brazil nuts and macadamias — no peanuts.

Funds raised go toward projects and organizations including the Make a Smile dental program, Heartbeat of Sandusky, Safe Harbour Domestic Violence shelter, a sexual assault exam room at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Buckeye Girls State and scholarships for girls and women.

The Zonta Club of Greater Sandusky is a branch of Zonta International, which according to the local chapter’s website is “a global organization of executives and professionals working together to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy.”