VLFCU seeking toy donations

The community is asked to help stuff the VLFCU cuBe truck with new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls of all ages. Free activities will be available for children, and there will be opportunities to meet Dollar Dog and Captain McFinn during the event.

Monetary or toy donations will also be accepted at all VLFCU branches in Sandusky, Huron and Norwalk through Dec. 9. All donations will be provided to families served by the Erie and Huron County Department of Jobs & Family Services.

For information, call Heather Gilchrist at 419-625-9025.