Boys & Girls Club seeks shoppers' support

Kroger Plus cardholders can choose Boys & Girls Club of Erie County, member No. 84850, as their community partner by visiting kroger.com/communityrewards and enrolling or re-enrolling in the Kroger Community Rewards program. Enrollment into Community Rewards must renewed each year. Those without a Kroger Plus card can sign up for one at the customer service desk.

Online shoppers can earn funds for the organization by completing their Amazon shopping at smile.amazon.com and searching for Boys & Girls Club of Erie County Inc. as the recipient of .5 percent of the price of their eligible purchases. Or they can visit shopping.escrip.com, which allows shoppers to browse various websites including Bloomingdale’s, the Apple Store and eBay and have a portion of their purchase amount donated to their chosen nonprofit.

For detailed instructions on how to donate to Boys & Girls Club while shopping, visit www.bgcsandusky.org/shopping-for-a-purpose.