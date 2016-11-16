The Ruth Frost Parker Center for Abundant Aging is a new initiative launched by the United Church Homes, owner of the Parkvue senior living community in Sandusky. United Church Homes also has released an eight-minute video that highlights Parker's philanthropy.

Parker, a noted philanthropist who died age 92 in February 2015, had supported Parkvue and United Church Homes, along with many other causes, including reviving the Sandusky State Theatre and helping Firelands Symphony Orchestra.

The Ruth Frost Parker Center for Abundant Aging launched with an opening event, "A Generation Ahead: Transforming the Way We Age," on Nov. 11 in Columbus, Ohio, and featured Joan Lunden, former host of the "Good Morning America" TV show.

Nearly 200 people showed up for the event. Lunden spoke and then lead a panel discussion that featured experts on aging.

United Church Homes plans to keep the Ruth Frost Parker Center as an active program, said George Schaefer, vice president of marketing and communications for United Church Homes.

“It’s actually not a physical location or a physical space," he said, explaining the center. "It is more of a project, a concept, to allow for the exchange of information and ideas.”

The center is planning to hold annual symposiums.

Next year's symposium, scheduled for Oct. 20, 2017, will feature Laura L. Carstensen, founding director of the Stanford Center on Longevity. She's also a psychology and public police professor at Stanford.

“She discovered that seniors are actually happier than anybody else in the age spectrum," Schaefer said.

Parker's two sons and her daughter and their spouses showed up for last week's symposium: Jim and Julia Parker, John and Val Parker, and Allison Van Hartdsveldt. They also served as "founding funders" of the center, according to a United Church Homes news release.