Shoeboxes of love

And to help uplift their spirits this holiday season, many locals have volunteered for an inspirational mission.

Dubbed Operation Christmas Child, area residents — representing churches, businesses and nonprofit organizations — are collecting stuffed shoeboxes this week.

Resembling wrapped gifts, the shoeboxes are packed with toys, school supplies and hygiene products.

They're then transported, by planes and boats, and later hand delivered — by train, motorbikes, canoes and even mules and camels — to underprivileged children in more than 100 impoverished countries worldwide.

Shoeboxes sent from the U.S., for instance, land in places such as Brazil, Ghana, Mexico, Peru and Zimbabwe.

The operation is sponsored by national humanitarian aid organization Samaritan's Purse, which has evangelical Christian ties.

Collection times

The Chapel, 4444 Galloway Road in Huron, will be collecting filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child:

• Today: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Wednesday: noon to 8 p.m.

• Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday: noon to 7 p.m.

• Sunday: 8 a.m. to noon

Wish list

People can stuff shoeboxes with the following items:

• Toys: Include simpler items, such as dolls, toy trucks, stuffed animals, kazoos, harmonicas, yo-yos, jump ropes and balls

• School supplies: Pens, pencils and sharpeners, crayons or markers, stamps and ink pad sets, writing pads or paper, solar calculators and coloring and pictures books

• Hygiene items: Toothbrush, boxed soap, comb and a washcloth

• Other: T-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, toy jewelry, watches, flashlights

Don't pack used or damaged items; war-related items, such as toy guns, knives or military figures; food; liquids or lotions; medications or vitamins; breakable items, such as glass containers; or aerosol cans

How to pack your shoebox

1. Use an empty shoebox, an average size, or a small plastic container. There are also decorative boxes available on site.

2. Determine whether your gift will be for a boy or girl and the child's age category: 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14. Mark whether the box is for a boy or girl and age on the box.

3. Fill the box with a variety of gifts.

4. Pay a $7 fee so the gifts can be shipped to more than 100 impoverished countries, intended for underprivileged children, across the globe.

For more information or to contribute:

• Call: 828-262-1980

• Visit: samaritanspurse.org

• Facebook: facebook.com/OCCshoeboxes

• Twitter: twitter.com/occ_shoeboxes