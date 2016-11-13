Girls Night Out returns

“This event is a party atmosphere to bring ladies together to support four local cancer-related programs,” said Cancer Services Executive Director Peggy L. Miller. “Cancer Services helps patients to deal with the devastation of extra costs that a cancer could entail.

“We provide Boost and Ensure, get them to their doctor’s appointments and more. Really, anything a cancer patient might need.”

The 12th annual fundraiser benefits local organizations Cancer Services, Fisher-Titus Mammography Fund, Firelands Regional Medical Center Cancer Program Fund and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Centers Patient Services Fund.

Miller said hopes are high the event will raise somewhere between $45,000 to $50,000. In fact, over the last 11 years, Girls’ Night Out fundraisers have donated more than $415,000.

“We have grown in reference to starting out to the old IAB Club with maybe 400 people to now attracting 1,200 to 1,500 people,” Miller said. “It all depends on the weather. I know we have been selling a few tickets where people say they haven’t attended before.

“They say that’s a lot to do in such a small amount of time and it’s just something they always wanted to do but they never took the time to attend. And we do have a lot of repeat ladies who come year after year.”

Girls’ Night Out is built around entertainment with this year’s lineup including classic rock cover group the Rock Hard Band, The Ultimate Stevie Wonder Experience Natural Wonder and Wakeman singer Emily Keener, who appeared on Season 10 of NBC reality show “The Voice.”

Other highlights range from a silent auction and the Girls’ Night Out version of “The Price Is Right” to a pink balloon sale, wine wall raffle and vacation raffle.

Regarding the latter, the winner of the DreamCation raffle ticket can pick one of the six vacations: British Flavor, Exotic Flair (Bermuda); Inspiring Hawaiian Adventures (Big Island, Hawaii); Las Vegas Will Amuse and Amaze (Las Vegas); Sensational Seattle & Vivacious Vancouver (Seattle, Washington and Vancouver, Canada); Bask in the Glory of The French Riviera (Monte Carlo); or Revel in the Wonders of the Rich Coast (Playa Herradura or Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica).

“Also, we have roughly 40 vendors where ladies can do early Christmas shopping,” Miller said. “Plus, nonprofit vendors are coming out just to promote their agencies. It’s a nice variety.”

Overall, the idea is for attendees to let their hair down and enjoy a special evening that will give back long after the fun and music have stopped.

“Cancer is devastating,” Miller said. “Any assistance that the community can bring to such a hardship of dealing with a cancer diagnosis is appreciated. It’s just such a heartwarming event.’

WHAT: The 12th annual Girls’ Night Out

WHEN: 4 p.m. Nov. 21

WHERE: Kalahari Resort Convention Center, U.S. 250, Sandusky

TICKETS: $50

INFO: girlsnightoutcharity.com or 419-626-4548