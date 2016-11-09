'Pizza Palooza' to benefit service projects

Mixed varieties of soda or water will be available along with unlimited pizza from Jim’s Pizza Box of Milan, Pitstop Pizza of Berlin Heights, Domino’s of Huron, East of Chicago of Norwalk, Pizza Post of Norwalk and Gilhuly’s Pub and Grille of Berlin Heights.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. They can be purchased in advance through Interact members, Milan Rotary members, the high school office or at the Coffee Station in Milan. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go toward international, school and community service projects.