Bras for a Cause deadline extended

The submission deadline is now Nov. 18 for the contest, which this year has a Motown theme. There is no entry fee, and cash prizes will be awarded to winners in several categories.

Entries will be on display from noon-8 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 19 in the former Bath and Body Works storefront at the Sandusky Mall, where visitors can vote for their favorite submissions and purchase Girls’ Night Out event tickets or DreamCation raffle tickets.

The 12th annual Girls’ Night Out, a charity event benefiting several area cancer-related organizations, is scheduled for Nov. 21 at the Kalahari Resort Convention Center. Event tickets are $50.

For a Bras for a Cause entry form and a list of contest rules, call 419-626-4548 or visit girlsnightoutcharity.com, where event and DreamCation raffle tickets are also available for purchase.