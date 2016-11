Tony Wierzba lost his wife a few years ago and his daughter last year. Damon’s will donate 15 percent of each check, with event flier, to help with the growing expenses faced by Wierzba and his granddaughter, Hayley, who lives with him. Cash donations will be also accepted, and there will be a gift basket raffle for $1 per ticket.

For information, search Damon’s Grill and Sports Bar Sandusky on Facebook or call 419-502-0260.