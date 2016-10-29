Children Services seeks Christmas gifts

The agency is seeking community members and businesses to donate gifts from the Christmas wish lists of the more than 1,000 children it serves. The agency also has individuals who are willing to shop if a monetary donation is given.

For questions or to receive the name, age and wish list of a child, call Kristen Lindsey at 419-627-5306.

To give a tax-deductible monetary donation, make checks payable to Erie County Children Services and send them ATTN: Angel Young, Erie County Children Services, 221 W. Parish St., Sandusky, OH 44870.