Children Services seeks Christmas gifts

Register • Today at 2:55 PM

SANDUSKY — Those who love to browse through the malls at Christmastime — and those who wish they could just give everyone cash and be done with it — all have a way to help provide Christmas gifts to the kids served by Erie County Children Services.

The agency is seeking community members and businesses to donate gifts from the Christmas wish lists of the more than 1,000 children it serves. The agency also has individuals who are willing to shop if a monetary donation is given. 

For questions or to receive the name, age and wish list of a child, call Kristen Lindsey at 419-627-5306. 

To give a tax-deductible monetary donation, make checks payable to Erie County Children Services and send them ATTN: Angel Young, Erie County Children Services, 221 W. Parish St., Sandusky, OH 44870. 

